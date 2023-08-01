If everyone had the mindset to make something better than it was, individuals would be inspired for generations to come. This is how Joe Armbruster lived his life, and he bettered many lives around him because of this mentality. On July 31, 2023, at the age of 87, Joe passed peacefully at home under the care of his family and OhioHealth Hospice.

He was born April 6, 1936 in Marion to the late Kenneth J. and Edna F. (Wood) Armbruster. Joe was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and proud to serve in the Marine Corps. He met Donna Jean Keller at Lake Erie and their first date was at Valley Dale in Columbus, where they enjoyed dancing to Big Band music. They married on September 23, 1961 and kept dancing whenever the opportunity arose.

In addition to teaching life lessons to his family, Joe’s working career took him through many jobs in management and sales. He began working at Fairfield Engineering in Marion; Shunk Mfg., as a Purchasing Agent for Bucyrus; Iberia Earth Moving, as a GM; E & M Systems in Tuson, AZ., as an Engineer and Contract Manger; Bucyrus Golf Club as Pro Shop Manager; Charles Ritter Co. in Mansfield in sales, and their sister company, Diehl’s in Columbus, where he proudly received the contract to furnish the entire Franklin Office Tower Building. He did not retire until age 75 as he was such a people person who enjoyed all of his customers.

Joe certainly did his best to give back to the community and was a member of many organizations including, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he served as a longtime lector, Eucharistic Minister and member of the choir; the Knights of Columbus; Jaycees (past president); Bucyrus Rotary Club; Bucyrus Little Theatre; narrator for the Speak Easy Shows; served on the first Bratwurst Festival committee; mentored youth for several years in Bucyrus schools and spearheaded efforts to create Schines Art Park. He was also a member of both the Bucyrus Elks and Moose Lodge. Joe’s commitment to his community never went unnoticed as he was awarded the Golden Years Hall of Fame recipient in 2018 and Crawford County Citizen of the year in 2020.

Joe always enjoyed sports. He pitched in fast pitch softball leagues; earned many trophies for bowling and absolutely loved playing golf, especially the Senior League at Bucyrus. He was a 40-year member of the AHPC (poker club) and fellow members rightfully referred to him as “Happy”. Euchre was another favorite card game, and he and Donna enjoyed many Monday evenings at the Elks always hoping for the correct bowers.

Joe looked forward to any family gathering and was happiest during their vacations to Arizona and North Carolina. He always maintained a positive attitude and was always willing to share a hug with others. He will be remembered for his love of his family, his God, and his country.

Joe will be deeply missed by Donna, his wife of nearly 62 years; daughters, Lynn (Craig) Gordon and Amy (Ed) Murtha; grandchildren, Lydia (Joe) Del Col, Leanna Gordon, Sam Gordon and Elizabeth Murtha; great grandson, Lincoln Del Col and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Robert E. Armbruster and Margaret Ann Price and an infant grandson, Joseph Gordon.

His family will receive friends from 4 – 7 pm Thursday, August 3 at Wise Funeral Service. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery where Military Rites will be provided by the Bucyrus Veterans Military Detail.

If desired, donations can be made payable to Holy Trinity Church or to OhioHealth Hospice. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute wall at www.wisefuneral.com.

Funeral Home: Wise Funeral Service

Website: www.wisefuneral.com