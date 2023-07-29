MANSFIELD — An overnight storm blew through southeastern Richland County and southwestern Ashland County leaving a wake of destruction in its path, according to Rebecca A. Owens, Director/LEPC Coordinator of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.

Owens stated that at approximately 5:34 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Richland County and southwestern Ashland County until 6 a.m.

Several residents have reported trees and some power lines down, some damage to property. Individuals report they do have insurance and have reached out to their insurance provider.

Residents are advised to contact 211, or 419-522-4636 to report storm damage.

Report power outages to Ohio Edison 1-888-544-4877 or online at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages help; AEP – 1-800-672-2231 or online at www.aepohio.com/outages/report/.

Richland County EMA will continue to monitor and provide updates as more information becomes available.