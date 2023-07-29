SHILOH — Folks filled West Main Street in Shiloh, OH for the closing day of the annual Firemen’s Ox Roast. The fire department served the final sandwiches of its famous beef, along with several other festival vendors. The festival concluded with the annual parade and a live performance from the Laredo Band.
Staff reporter at Richland Source since 2023. I focus on the city of Shelby and northern Richland County news. Shelby H.S./Kent State alum. Have a story to share? Email me at hayden@richlandsource.com. More by Hayden Gray