Delores “Faye” Johnson, 72, of Mansfield Ohio passed away on July 23, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1951 in Marion county, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Bonnie Lee Easter Brown and Willie Dewain Wright. On March 14, 1984 she married David Johnson in Danville Kentucky and together they shared 39 years of marriage. Delores was born and raised in Marion county, Kentucky and lived in Kentucky until 1998 and she then moved to Mansfield, Ohio with her husband, David Johnson for work.

She love to dance and sing karaoke, especially Patsy Cline Loretta Lynn in Mustang Sally. Delores’ proudest achievements were receiving her certifications and degrees with her job at the hospital in central supply. Giving her the capability to work with sterilization machines, etc. Delores always had a smile on her face and could make the best of any situation good or bad. She loved all of her grandchildren and great grandkids. She brought so much joy to all of them and to people that knew her. She was a lifetime member of the VFW in Danville Kentucky and the AMVETS in Mansfield Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, David Johnson; daughters, Melissa (Rob) of Kentucky, Patty Stevens of Texas; son, Eric Johnson of St. Louis; sisters, Judy Silvers, Lou (John) Dean and Ivadean Arthur; brother, David (Kim) Brown; sister-in-law, Peachy Wright; grandchildren, Kaelan (Amanda) & Levi Benedict, Jonathan (Jerica) Stevens and Ashleigh Ray; great grandchildren, Easton, Hallee, Creed, Hartley, Rayna and Israel Benedict, Maddux & Taylor Johnson, Gaven, Jaden, Jameson and Raiden Stevens and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie Lee Easter Brown and Willie Dewain Wright; brother, Dewayne Lee Wright.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gentiva Hospice for the care they provided for their loved one.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org