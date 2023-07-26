COLUMBUS — Wednesday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler to open the gates for the first day of the Ohio State Fair.

The fair runs from Wednesday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 6 and features traditional family favorites such as the famed butter cow, Smokey Bear, Sky Glider, and natural resources park.

New features this year include a touch-a-truck display, free entry to the Ohio History Connection and Ohio Village for fair attendees, and new exhibits that focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) including COSI’s new Space Heartland and Rocket Zone and displays from both Honda and Intel.

“The Ohio State Fair is a great opportunity let kids explore STEAM through new hands-on activities and interactive experiences,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio is the Heart of Innovation, we’re working to inspire Ohio’s next generation of scientists and engineers who will play a tremendous role in Ohio’s ongoing success.”

“There’s something for everyone at the Ohio State Fair,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “It’s a great place to bring the family or meet up with friends to see all our state has to offer. From agriculture to entertainment, there’s truly something for everyone.”

Following a cabinet meeting at the fairgrounds and a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor and First Lady DeWine joined members of their family to enjoy the sights and sounds of the fair and to sample the fair’s signature food selection.

This year’s Ohio State Fair marks the final fair for Strickler, who has served as the Expo Center and State Fair’s general manager since 2004. Strickler announced that he will retire around the end of the year.

A full list of events and attractions with times and locations can be found at https://www.ohiostatefair.com/events