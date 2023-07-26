BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Police Department filed these reports from July 25-26.

JULY 25

9:13 a.m. A 911 hang up call was investigated in the 100 block of W Beal Ave.

9:30 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 500 block of S Poplar St.

9:42 a.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of S Sandusky Ave was investigated.

9:52 a.m. Officers took a minor accident report in the 200 block of E Liberty St.

11:09 a.m. A parking complaint was investigated in the 1600 block of Colonial Dr.

12:06 p.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a prior case.

12:38 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person on Plants Way.

1:50 p.m. A disturbance in the 1000 block of Tiffin St was investigated.

2:12 p.m. A disturbance in the area of Aumiller Park was investigated.

2:16 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 500 block of E Warren St.

2:20 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding an assault.

2:45 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the area of Charles St. and Sandusky Ave.

3:24 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 500 block of E. Warren St.

3:26 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a protection order.

3:27 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 600 block of E. Warren St.

4:07 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 300 block of E. Rensselaer.

4:11 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with reclamation of a bicycle.

4:31 p.m. Officers investigated a sex crime at Aumiller Park.

4:38 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Martin Ave. and Kaler Ave.

4:51 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance at Aumiller Pool.

5:05 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 600 block of E. Rensselaer St.

5:07 p.m. Officers responded to a false alarm drop in the 1100 block of Isaac Beal Rd.

5:18 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of Heritage Circle.

5:24 p.m. Officers investigated an animal call in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:23 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Wilbur St. and Beverly Dr.

6:48 p.m. Officers responded to a fight at Waterford Glen.

9:03 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:29 p.m. Officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 800 block of E. Warren St.

10:39 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of E. Mansfield St.

11:18 p.m. Officers served a summons in the 600 block of E. Warren St.

JULY 26

2:21 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 100 block of W. Perry St.

4:35 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.