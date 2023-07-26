Source Media Properties, the home of leading online news platforms Richland Source, Ashland Source, and Knox Pages, is excited to announce a flash sale on digital display advertising, beginning July 24th and running through August 18th. The exclusive sale is open to all local businesses, offering substantial discounts of 40-50% off regular rates.

“Our readers have probably noticed that our sites look a little different than they used to. We decided as we launch our newly redesigned sites that we want to also celebrate our local businesses and advertisers by running only local advertisements as we kick off our new platforms,” said Director of Business Development, Audrey Longstreth.

This means businesses can enjoy maximum visibility without competing against national brands.

“We understand the significance of local businesses in our community, and we are excited to offer this exclusive flash sale on digital display advertising to help them thrive,” said Jay Allred, CEO of Source Media Properties. “Our recently redesigned platforms provide the perfect stage for businesses to make a lasting impression on their target audience and grow their presence in the region.”

The flash sale offers businesses a unique opportunity to reach over 367,000 monthly users across Richland Source, Ashland Source, and Knox Pages. With more than 3.7 million monthly pageviews, these platforms provide an ideal way to engage potential customers. Our readership demographics indicate a balanced distribution of 47% female and 53% male, with the highest audience age range between 35-44 years old.

Source Media Properties’s dedication to authentic and impactful journalism sets it apart. The news mix goes beyond traditional sources, focusing on progress, entertaining events, and the achievements of people, organizations, and businesses in the region. The platforms prioritize solutions journalism, showcasing not only the challenges but also the ways problems are addressed and solved.

Sale Details

Advertisers will have the option to choose from 3 packages during the flash sale

30,000 ad impressions at $5 per thousand impressions purchased.

75,000 ad impressions at $4.50 per thousand impressions purchased.

125,000 ad impressions at $4 per thousand impressions purchased.

Flash sale ads must begin running in August, can run on 1 news site or multiple, and can last anywhere from 2-6 weeks.

To participate in the flash sale and secure discounted digital display advertising slots, interested businesses can fill out an online form and a sales team member will reach out within 1 business day. This is an exceptional opportunity for businesses to elevate their brand’s visibility and connect with the vibrant communities of Central Ohio.

###

About Source Media Properties:

Source Media Properties is a leading online news platform dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of local news, events, and community happenings across Richland, Ashland, and Knox counties. The platforms, including Richland Source, Ashland Source, and Knox Pages, are trusted by readers and businesses alike, offering a reliable source of information and a unique opportunity for advertisers to connect with their target audience.