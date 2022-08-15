 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field

  • Comments

SHELBY — It has been home to Shelby’s high school football team for the better part of past 100 years, but the lights will soon go out for good over W.W. Skiles Field.

W.W. Skiles

William Woodburn Skiles
Dick Reidel

Dick Reidel, captain of the 1928 Shelby High School football team.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Sports Coverage!

Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK