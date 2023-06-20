Richland county commissioners

Richland County commissioners (from left) Tony Vero, Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Technology, old and new, was the word of the day on Tuesday for the Richland County Board of Commissioners.

During an hour-long meeting, the three-member panel praised the efforts of local HAM radio operators, announced cell phone coverage was nearly ready in Lucas and heard that "virtual physical therapy" sessions may soon be available to county employees.

Download PDF Radio week
Download PDF CEBCO 1st quarter

