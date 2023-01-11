MANSFIELD -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night in South Carolina in connection with a three-month-old murder case in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department.
Nathan J. Olsen, 40, was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. at 290 Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, S.C., according to Mansfield Assistant Chief Jason Bammann.
Olsen is charged with the Oct. 22, 2022, murder of 29-year-old Antonyo Powell at 20 Antibus Place in Mansfield, police said.
According to published reports, Powell was shot multiple times around 8:31 p.m. based on data provided by a ShotSpotter Activation Alert.
The charge was filed Jan. 5 in Mansfield Municipal Court, according to court records. His last known local address was on Glessner Avenue, according to court files.
Powell was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, where he died. According to his obituary he was survived by three children.
Detectives from the Mansfield Police Department’s major crimes section obtained a murder warrant for Olsen.
"Essentially, it only took the Marshals only five days to find him," Bammann said.
