Antonyo Travon Powell

Mansfield, Antonyo Travon Powell, 29, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly.

Antonyo was born March 30, 1993, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Darian (Tanisha) Taylor and the late Cindy Powell. He made Mansfield his home.

