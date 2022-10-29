Mansfield, Antonyo Travon Powell, 29, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly.
Antonyo was born March 30, 1993, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Darian (Tanisha) Taylor and the late Cindy Powell. He made Mansfield his home.
Antonyo preferred to be called "Wonnie" or Wonnie James, the nickname his uncle Keith gave him at a young age. Wonnie loved spending time with his children and his family. He loved having fun, playing cards, and making everyone laugh.
Antonyo leaves to cherish in his memory his children, Tramar Powell, Quinten Cruise, and Jamiya Ann Nicole Powell; sisters, Na'Kenji Powell and Shaneiqua Thomas; brother, Asir Powell; nephew, Zarion Jones-Brown; half-sisters, Ashley, Tiffany, Taylor and Electa Spears; half-brother, Darius Taylor and DeAngelo Knight; aunts, Nikki (Brian) Cross, Charity Powell and Michelle Powell; uncles, John (Onnie) Powell, Jessie Powell and Sam Powell; special cousins, Brian, Le'Antre, Christerfer Cross, Avery (Dre) Brown, Tuenchi, Andre and Aaron Powell; best friend, Adam Smith; a host of relatives and friends.
Antonyo was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Powell; grandmothers, Shirley Powell, and Shirley Taylor; great-grandmother, Carolyn I. Powell; great-great-mother, Caroline Powell; aunts, Cassandra L. Powell, and Ellen Lloyd; uncles, Michael Powell, and Jeffery Powell.
The calling hours will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 11 am - 1 pm, at Small’s Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave West, Mansfield, Ohio.
The family has entrusted Small’s Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Funeral home : Smalls Funeral Services
To plant a tree in memory of Antonyo Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.