A volunteer helps with Operation Clean Sweep in downtown Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the City of Mansfield, and Downtown Mansfield Inc., have declared Tuesday, May 16 as Operation Sweep in support of Earth Stewardship Month and the Great American Clean up celebrating 27 years of this partnership.

Volunteers, local business people, and organizations are being asked to don their work clothes and meet at the Gazebo in Central Park (near the Gazebo) between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. to Plant Pride, Not Litter.

