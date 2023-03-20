Garland Gates

Shelby Councilman Garland Gates will retire at the end of the year from his position as Shelby's third-ward representative after 12 terms. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

SHELBY — The name "Garland Gates" is synonymous with "Robert's Rules" for those who know and work with him. 

A simple 214-page manual of parliamentary procedure, Robert's Rules of Order was penned by U.S. Army officer Henry Martyn Robert in 1876. A well-worn copy accompanies Gates to every meeting of Shelby City Council. 

Garland Gates
Shelby Councilman Garland Gates at a meeting of Shelby City Council in 2018. 
Councilman Garland Gates
Shelby Councilman Garland Gates at a meeting of Shelby City Council in May 2017. 
Shelby Councilmen
Shelby Councilmen Garland Gates, Nathan Martin and Steve McLaughlin during a meeting of Shelby City Council in January 2017.
