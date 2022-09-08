Shelby Groundbreaking

The project organizers, funders and other stakeholders for Shelby's Black Fork Commons Plaza pose for a photo at the official groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 8, 2022. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects.

Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.

GALLERY: Shelby's Black Fork Commons Plaza Groundbreaking

1 of 21

Tags