Katie Getz takes the oath of office, administered by Mayor Brian White, in February 2021.

LEXINGTON – Lexington village councilwoman Katie Getz resigned over the weekend, citing “unnecessary controversy” about her residency status.

The issue arose after a resident expressed concern that Getz did not live within village limits. Council had previously sought a legal opinion on the matter, which stated that Getz was in fact eligible under the village charter.

Download PDF Resignation letter.pdf
A letter of resignation submitted by former Lexington councilwoman Katie Getz on Aug. 27.
Download PDF Initial opinion
In this legal opinion, obtained by the Village of Lexington in October 2021, found that Katie Getz was eligible to continue serving as a councilperson for the Village of Lexington.
Download PDF Second legal opinion.pdf
A second legal opinion, also issued by attorney Reese F. Mills, was received on July 2022.

