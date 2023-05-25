MANSFIELD -- Marilyn John admitted Thursday she was a bit intimidated when she met Jodie Schumacher, then the First Assistant in the Richland County Prosecutor's Office.
As a Richland County commissioner, John recalled working with former Prosecutor Gary Bishop, Schumacher and others in the office.
"I remember sitting in her office, talking through some things and just being very impressed by her knowledge ... and a little afraid of her, I got to be honest. (That) is a good thing in a county prosecutor," John said with a laugh.
Now a state representative, John's remarks came before she administered the official oath of office to Schumacher, the county's new prosecuting attorney.
"As we move forward, I recognize that we do have challenges in front of us, but I have a dedicated staff. I have talented attorneys behind me and we will together work towards justice for this community," Schumacher said.
John said Bishop thought highly of Schumacher, whom he hired in 2016 and appointed First Assistant in 2017.
"I remember him saying this is one of the best attorneys he's ever worked with and I think he's right. I know I would never want to go up against her in a courtroom," John said.
"It's been amazing, incredible. The staff have been super supportive. We got our leadership team in place and we've already started to have those discussions and talk about what we need to what, if anything, we need to change in the direction we're moving," Schumacher said.
The new prosecutor said she has selected Teri Burnside as the new First Assistant and Matt Metcalf as the Chief Criminal Assistant.
She called the packed courtroom, which included Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Andrew King, on Thursday afternoon a "humbling" experience.
"It is humbling to see the support from the community," Schumacher said.
