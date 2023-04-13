Jodie Schumacher was selected on Thursday by the Richland County Board of Commissioners to be the acting county prosecutor. She will fill the role until local Republican Party leaders select a replacement for retiring Prosecutor Gary Bishop.
The local party has 45 days to fill the position after the resignation takes effect, according to Matt Finfgeld, the local board of elections director.
Schumacher, who was admitted to the Ohio State Bar in 2004, led the prosecution of Mack and has been a de-facto leader in the prosecutor's office since Bishop became ill.
"At times, I would say it'd be challenging, but Gary and I often worked together even when he was in office, so I wasn't necessarily unfamiliar (with) some of the questions and situations (we faced)," Schumacher said after commissioners voted unanimously for her.
"So while it has been challenging at points, I accept those challenges and I promise to continue to give the best to the county," Schumacher said.
Schumacher is a Wayne County resident and would not be eligible for that GOP central committee appointment unless she moved into Richland County.
"It's something I would certainly have considered had I been eligible. Unfortunately, I'm not eligible as I'm not a Richland County resident. But I would've been honored to," she said.
He rescinded that decision on March 16 and said he planned to complete his term. But he changed his mind in a one-sentence letter Wednesday to county commissioners, local GOP leaders and the county Board of Elections.
"I'm not certain ultimately what changed his mind. We just know there was a change of heart," she said.
Commissioner Darrel Banks said, "I am sure that I'm speaking for everybody here, that we're sad to get this from the aspect of Gary's situation and that we pray that he'll be comfortable and hopefully get a little bit of rest in his retirement."
Commissioner Tony Vero said Schumacher has done "an excellent job" during Bishop's time away.
"(Selecting Schumacher as acting prosecutor) would make a logical choice," he aid. "The transition would be seamless.
"I have the privilege of working with her and we don't always agree, but that's what makes it fun.
"We have two strong personalities who may disagree on the budget from time to time. But I can certainly say just from my experiences that she's prepared, she's intelligent and you certainly don't want to mess with her in a courtroom. So she would definitely be a logical choice," Vero said.
County administrator Andrew Keller, who worked with Schumacher during his tenure in the prosecutor's office, also praised the decision.
"I'm blessed to know Jodie personally and professionally, having worked with her in the prosecutor's office. I just can't say enough good things about her professionalism and her leadership. This is a no-brainer as far as I'm concerned," Keller said.
Schumacher earned an athletic scholarship to Ohio University, where she obtained her undergraduate degree in Liberal Arts, with focuses on sociology and psychology.
Upon graduation, she was accepted into and attended the University of Toledo College of Law. Schumacher has focused her career on criminal law, specifically criminal prosecution. She had previously worked in the prosecutor's office in Wayne and Ottawa counties.
Schumacher has successfully prosecuted offenses as minimal as minor misdemeanors and as serious as death penalty matters.
In selecting Schumacher as the First Assistant six years ago, Bishop praised her work.
"It was a difficult process to select a First Assistant. There were a number of candidates both within and outside the office around the state of Ohio," Bishop said at the time.
"It was not easy, but I did make a decision based on leadership, trial skills, track record and a number of factors," he continued. "Jodie was most supported and backed by her peers. Her leadership stood out a little bit more."
As First Assistant, Schumacher oversaw criminal, juvenile, civil and appellate divisions of the office.
Bishop's legal career spans 35 years, earning his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1986.
He began working as an assistant Wood County prosecutor from 1987 to 2005, the last 12 years as the office's chief assistant.
Bishop joined the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office in 2005. He successfully prosecuted more than 70 felony jury trials and was promoted to chief criminal trial attorney by Mayer.
In 2015, Bishop began working as a criminal trial attorney for Ashland County Prosecutor Attorney Christopher Tunnell and was soon promoted to First Assistant Prosecutor.
While working in Ashland County, Bishop campaigned for the Richland County prosecutor's office, defeating Bambi Couch-Page and taking office in January 2017.
