Jodie Schumacher was selected on Thursday by the Richland County Board of Commissioners to be the acting county prosecutor. She will fill the role until local Republican Party leaders select a replacement for retiring Prosecutor Gary Bishop.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday selected a familiar face to serve as the acting county prosecutor.

Jodie Schumacher, who joined the prosecutor's office in 2016 and became First Assistant in 2017, will temporarily replace Gary Bishop, who on Wednesday announced his retirement from the position.

Prosecutor Gary Bishop awards Jodie Schumacher her badge as new First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in 2017. (Richland Source file photo)

