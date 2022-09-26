Tamie Wilson

Tamie Wilson sat down with Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell to answer questions Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Wilson, a Democrat, is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 4th Congressional District.

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Democrat Tamie Wilson from Delaware, a candidate to represent Ohio's 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, stopped at Idea Works for a conversation on Monday afternoon about her campaign.

Tamie Wilson

Tamie Wilson meets with Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell on Monday afternoon for a conversation about her campaign to represent Ohio's 4th District in the U.S. House.

