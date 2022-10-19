ONTARIO -- Jeff Martin, senior vice president of development for Industrial Commercial Properties, has the energy and enthusiasm to ensure the property at the former Ontario GM site attracts new industrial business to the area.
However, he has to make sure the building has energy too.
Electricity access was one of the main hurdles Martin said ICP has to cross before discussing leases and long-term development plans with possible tenants.
While Martin said he can’t think of anything ICP needs City Council’s help with right now, he will continue updating Mayor Randy Hutchinson on the building’s progress. The developer said he would update council members if ICP has any big news to share as well.
“It’s got a ton of potential, so we’re going to keep at it,” Martin said.
Funding is another struggle ICP is facing. The spec building will be more than 200,000 square feet and construction might require upwards of $10 million in investment. So far, ICP has received $1 million from the Ohio Site Inventory Project grant via JobsOhio.
Construction is still scheduled for completion by the end of next year, but Martin said ICP needs to find other funding avenues to make the process easier.
“If there are other grant opportunities, we’re certainly trying to turn over every stone possible to find them,” Martin said.
ICP saidin Marchit hopes to build multiple spec buildings to attract more business. Yet Martin noted that multiple construction projects without confirmed tenants can be difficult.
“There’s crazy financial conditions and circumstances right now — it’s a challenging situation from an ownership standpoint,” he said. “Hopefully we can get through all these interest rate hikes and there’s not a huge slowdown in the economy.”
City Council also voted to rezone two parcels of land in an eastern Ontario business district. This changes the zoning from a business district to a general industrial zone, providing the opportunity for business expansion to more outdoor space and additional stories. Members discussed the details of this rezoning at theSept. 21 meeting.
In his mayoral report, Hutchinson reminded council members Marshall Park will host its Haunted Hollow Trail Oct. 22 and the city still has room for volunteers to pass out candy.
The City of Ontario will begin leaf pickup Oct. 25 and safety director Kris Knapp said there should be enough time for two rounds of pickup before the city stops leaf pickup service in mid-November.