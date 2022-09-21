Ontario City Council members Kyle Webb and Dave Rehfeldt read an ordinance to rezone two parcels of an eastern Ontario business district to general industrial zones, providing the opportunity for building expansion.
ONTARIO -- Paving Lexington-Springmill Road has been on Ontario City Council’s to-do list for years, said Mayor Randy Hutchinson.
At Wednesday’s utilities committee meeting, committee members said they will put the road at the top of its three-year plan for road and utility upgrades. Hutchinson said he's focused on the section of Lexington-Springmill Road that runs from Park Avenue West to Ontario’s city limits.
He hopes the city can finish road construction in the summer of 2023 to avoid disrupting school traffic.
Lexington-Springmill Road, Maple Lane and Willowdell Drive are on the committee’s list for water line upgrades. Committee chair Kyle Webb said council will apply for Ohio Public Works Commission grants each year and zero-interest loans to partially fund each of the three projects, and borrow from the city’s reserves where needed.
Ontario City Council voted to rezone two units of a business district off Park Avenue West and Lewis Road.
This move, from business to general industrial zone, will provide the opportunity for building expansion. Business zones are limited to three stories and general industrial zones don’t have a story limit, according toOntario city ordinances. General industrial zones are also allowed more than twice the outdoor yard space of business zones.
The rezoning request was submitted by J. Mark Investments for the property at 2990 Park Ave. West. The surrounding area will remain a business district with the exception of the two land parcels City Council voted to rezone.
Council also approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter a gas aggregate supply program with Interstate Gas Supply, Inc. in an effort to avoid large spikes in cost per cubic foot in natural gas. The aggregate program charges a level price based on when a customer enters the aggregate agreement.
“The rate has gone way up,” said Kris Knapp, Ontario service safety director. “We are currently not in aggregation, but we had been previously … what this allows is that if it drops to 0.60 CCF or lower, it will allow the mayor to authorize us to jump on that.”
Knapp told council members the Marshall Park splash pad will close Sept. 26 and undergo upgrades during the off-season, including changing its repetitive song.
Hutchinson closed the meeting with a reminder of the city’s annualHaunted Hollow Trailscheduled for Oct. 30. He also said the city is hosting a shelter donation drive Oct. 3 through 21 for the Richland County Dog Shelter and the Humane Society of Richland County.
People can drop off donations to City Hall at 555 Stumbo Road of canned dog and kitten food, soft dog treats, peanut butter, cat litter, harnesses, pet toys and laundry/ cleaning supplies.
The city will also accept gas cards and gift cards to pet stores, Walmart and Tractor Supply Co.