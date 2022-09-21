ontario

Ontario City Council members Kyle Webb and Dave Rehfeldt read an ordinance to rezone two parcels of an eastern Ontario business district to general industrial zones, providing the opportunity for building expansion.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

ONTARIO -- Paving Lexington-Springmill Road has been on Ontario City Council’s to-do list for years, said Mayor Randy Hutchinson.

At Wednesday’s utilities committee meeting, committee members said they will put the road at the top of its three-year plan for road and utility upgrades. Hutchinson said he's focused on the section of Lexington-Springmill Road that runs from Park Avenue West to Ontario’s city limits.

