FREMONT -- A 20-year-old passenger was killed and six people hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, was killed after the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on in the crash, the Patrol reported.
The four-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township of Sandusky County, the Patrol noted in a Monday morning press release. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 4 and was reported at approximately 10:32 p.m.
Through the course of the investigation, troopers learned that a black 2011 Ford F-150 driven by James R. Baker Jr., 42, of Toledo was traveling eastbound on U.S 6. According to witnesses, Baker drove left of center and attempted to pass several vehicles. A white 2013 Ford Focus, a black 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, and a blue 2006 Ford 500 were traveling westbound U.S. 6.
Baker first struck the Ford Focus, driven by Michael Jamison, 18, of Fremont. The Patrol stated Jamison attempted to swerve to the right when he and his four passengers were struck. Upon impact, Jamison’s vehicle went off the northside of the roadway and struck two tree stumps prior to final rest. Jamison and his passengers were treated and released on the scene.
Baker then struck the Chevrolet Colorado which was driven by Elizabeth Suhr, 24, of Celina. Suhr also went of the north side of the roadway and struck a tree prior to final rest. Suhr and her passenger were transported to Wood County Hospital.
Baker continued eastbound and struck the Ford 500 head on. The vehicle was driven by Steven Iwanek, 20, of South Amherst. Iwanek had three passengers in his vehicle at the time of the crash. The right rear passenger, Walker, sustained fatal injuries. Iwanek and the other two passengers were transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.
Baker was also transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
U.S. 6 remained closed for approximately five hours.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, Helena Fire Department, Madison Motors, Pat & Son Towing, Ash’s Towing, and Grunden’s Towing.