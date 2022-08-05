Michael Miller mug

Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller

MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer.

Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to pursue new opportunities to promote the growth and long-term sustainability of the Imagination District, a downtown arts district that celebrates imagination through play, education, and live performance.

