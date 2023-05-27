09A67A69-5792-4BEF-BCB7-731477055A8A.jpeg

Black Belt Pro Fitness in Mansfield is offering a free NOW Resolution course tailored specifically for seniors, funded by the Richland County Senior Services Levy.

MANSFIELD — Area seniors can now access free self-defense and wellness training for the summer. 

Black Belt Pro Fitness is offering a version of its NOW Resolution program specially tailored for seniors, in partnership with the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging. The class is funded by the Richland County Senior Services Levy.

