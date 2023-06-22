MANSFIELD — On June 21, 2023, The Board of Governors approved Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center’s new Director of Community Schools, David Jones.
MOESC is proud to congratulate Jones on his new position on the team. The candidate was selected out of several candidates, and was deemed most capable of fulfilling the several responsibilities required for the position.
The Director of Community Schools provides quality oversight, strategic direction, and guidance of Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center’s sponsored community schools and monitors the schools operation and compliance with all applicable laws, policies/procedures, and contract terms as required by the Ohio Department of Education. The Director of Community Schools effectively plans, designs, develops, and evaluates initiatives that support the Mid-Ohio ESC’s Community School mission, vision, and goals. To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily, such as assisting the Superintendent with community schools; completing all oversight, monitoring, compliance, and technical assistance activities in its role as an Ohio community school sponsor; Conducting onsite visits in the fall and spring to review the academic performance and compliance documents and preparing written reports for the schools identifying strengths as well as areas needing improvement; Preparing annual performance reports for the schools, stakeholders, and the Ohio Department of Education; And collecting data from at least three stakeholder groups over the course of a review.
David brings all of these skills to MOESC, in addition to an earned B.A. in Computer Engineering, and an additional Master’s Degree in Nonprofit Administration. He has 17 years of technology directing and related experience, displaying years of dedication to building leadership and problem-solving skills that will assist him in his new role. Jones is currently employed through Franklin County, and will be starting at MOESC on August 1, 2023.
David will be working with MOESC Sponsor Liaison Jim Smith over the next school year to ensure a smooth transition in two MOESC-sponsored schools, GOAL Digital Academy and Tomorrow Center. Smith will be retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 school year after serving in this role for the past decade.
Kevin D. Kimmel, Superintendent, shared positive thoughts on the transition, “We would like to welcome David to Mid-Ohio ESC. We look forward to a year of transition in support of the community schools that MOESC sponsors. Mid-Ohio ESC has been well served by Jim Smith’s leadership and support of the community schools, as evident by the ‘Exemplary’ Sponsor Rating that MOESC has earned through the Ohio Department of Education.”
Kimmel also commented, “I would like to thank the Board of Governors for supporting this transition plan that will provide David with the necessary training and mentoring he needs as he learns the roles and responsibilities of his new position. I cannot think of anyone better than Jim Smith to help David grow into this new position.”
Jones is excited about the opportunity to join Mid-Ohio ESC: “ MOESC is a strong team of student-focused leaders, and I am truly thankful to be a part of it.” He also shared his student-centered perspective on upcoming projects. “I look forward to building upon our already strong partnerships with GOAL Digital Academy and the Tomorrow Center, collaborating to deliver quality education options for students in our community."
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.