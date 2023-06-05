GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) has announced two Business After Hours events next week.
The first will be on Tusday, June 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Networking & Coffee 101” at Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture, located at 106 Harding Way East, Galion. For more information call 419-777-7021.
“We help make your mug-in-hand moments, better … with freshly micro-roasted coffee beans, hand-crafted teas, gifts, gizmos and gadgets, and home coffee bars.”
The second will be on Thursday, June 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. “Ribbon Cutting and Business After Hours” located at Aspen Terrace Clubhouse, 591 Snowmass Drive, Galion. For more information call 419-529-7222.
The Clubhouse at Aspen Terrace (Vetter Property Management) is “the perfect place for bridal showers, weddings, receptions and rehearsal dinners, class reunions, company meetings, and birthday parties.” Flexible rates are offered for full or half day rentals, with handicap access, parking, and wifi available. Maximum capacity: 125
“We are so excited to present an After Hours event at Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture, to show off what they bring to the Uptowne Galion business community,” said GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones, “and we are equally excited to welcome the Clubhouse at Aspen Terrace with a Ribbon Cutting and After Hours event as well, to present their outstanding facility to the community.
"Come on out and join us for these celebrations; it’s a great chance to see what’s new, and to network and have fun
“These are our first After Hours events since Covid hit, and we couldn’t be happier to bring back these gatherings. If any of our members would like to host their own After Hours event, please get in touch with us so we can arrange one for you.”