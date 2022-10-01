MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of September included the sale of Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue.
The property was sold from V & S Appleseed, LLC to REA3 Asset, LLC for $2,000,000.
Here are the remainder of October's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
529 Connor Drive; Michael J. Kuhn and Sara J. Kuhn to Kyra Erhard; $72,500
2832 Hoff Drive; Aaron A. Mandour to MPW TAKS, LLC; $20,000
518 Sloane Ave.; Michael A. Armantrout and Sally J. Armantrout to Matthew Ridgeway; $154,000
1633 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to Barbara J. Durchik and Michael J. Durchik; $314,900
93 Parkwood Blvd.; BCMB1 Owner, LCC to Quasar Life Group, LLC; $91,000
583 Bennington Drive; H. David Kracker to Paul A. Zuba and Nancy A. Zuba; $330,000
1012 Burkwood Road; Nortman L. Christopher to Carol S. Ford; $208,000
633 Yale Drive; Kimberly A. Keyes to Andrew J. Scherrer; $174,500
1400 Ledgewood Court; Katelyn N. Motter and Levi S. Motter to Kirstin Elliot and Micah Elliot; $348,000
464 Beechwood Drive; Z Rentals, LLC to Nicholas D. Compton and Alexxis R. Sibert; $200,000
690 Hillgrove Ave.; Carla J. Uhde and Jeffrey A. Bell to Lillian Soos; $150,000
873 Arlington Ave.; Davis S. Perkins and Sharon Perkins to Jacob Daniel Koehler; $130,000
872 Highland Ave.; Steven W. Taylor and Amy J. Taylor to US Bank National Association (not in its individual capacity); $140,000
625 Highland Ave.; Thomas E. Beck, Trustee, to Benjamin Krull; $51,500
327 W. Third St.; Robert H. Hess to MPW Taks, LLC; $15,000
286 Park Avenue East; Randy F. Kemp to Jonathan Liggett and Marie Liggett; $12,000
250 East First St.; Randy F. Kemp to Wilma Clinage and Tina Azbell; $15,000
417 Luther St.; Babykakes Properties, LLC to Home Edge Holdings, LLC; $42,215
650 Holiday Drive; Roger H. Smith and Deborah L. Smith to Nancy L. Martin; $210,000
87 West Raleigh Ave.; Karen L. Denton to Renee Thompson and Steven Thompson; $112,500
1366 Beechdale Drive; Beverly Jean Baker, Trustee, to Katherine Lynn Gerber and Lucas Gerber; $175,000
585 Austin Road; Richard H. Rohm and Salli S. Rohm to Donald E. Hoover; $320,000
618 Sequoia Lane; Stephen R. Long and Monika Cronebaugh to Jeremy L. Maloney and Whitney Maloney; $205,000
278 Eighth Ave.; Joseph P. Kriss, Anne E. Cowen, and Rebecca L. Nichols to Sabo Rentals, LLC; $31,500
973 Larchwood Road; Emanuel Jacob Congregation, successor to B’nai Jacob Congregation, to McElvain Holdings, LLC; $325,000
170 Marion Ave.; Allegiance Equities, LLC to OA Homes, LLC; $106,900
656 Scholl Road; Michael A. Bailey to Lauren M. Allison; $105,000
1763 Hidden Oak Trail; Royal Oak Investments, Ltd. to Jessica Sitemba; $70,000
480 Vonhoff Blvd.; Kevin D. Cuthbertson and Bethany M. Brewer nka Bethany M. Cuthbertson to Chris Tolliver; $155,000
552 Townview Circle E.; Kaitlyn E. Mueller to Zachary J. Holden and Cassandra M. Holden; $182,500
123 Fairlawn Ave.; Dawn Knack, trustee, to Rodney J. Clifton and Erin T. Slusher; $78,500
1496 W. Fourth St.; Waterfalls Estates, Inc. to 1496 West 4th, LLC; $420,000
591 Highland Ave.; Spike Holdings, LLC to Karissa Kasper; $129,000
358 Plainview Road; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Simpson Homes, LLC; $58,000
143 Harvard Ave.; Gerard J. Bradner to Austin Baker; $79,000
955 Maumee Ave.; King Chin, Successor Trustee of the Chet N. Chin Trust to James M. Wagner; $127,500
1320 Cedarlawn Court; Michael C. Reed to Thomas J. Ballinger and Amy N. Ballinger; $340,000
239 Bowland Road; Todd A. Hetsler to Jacob Bechtel and Taylor Hetsler; $100,000
532 S. Diamond St.; Randall Jay Branch to Christopher F. Glover; $135,000
606 Sequoia Lane; Benajah Peterson to DeKila Crim; $227,260
613 Harter Ave.; Kelly G. Goon to Joy L. Henry; $80,000
483-485 Davis Road; Spike Holdings, LLC to Wesley Y. Courser and Patricia A. Courser; $195,000
1126 Larchwood Road; Howard W. Powell to Shaun D. Hubler and Kerry Hubler; $190,000
508 Cline Ave.; Heather M. Bishop to Brook R. Hostetter and Zachary A. Alfrey; $114,900
211 Oakwood Drive; Estate of Thomas A. Miller to Lisa M. Rhodes and Gregory Rhodes; $120,000
55 W. Raleigh Ave.; Bill J. Ball to Brianna R. Brothag Dillon and Joseph Anthony Dillon; $78,000
418 Cline Ave.; Stephen M. Risser and Erika Risser to David N. Hofsaess and Lori D. Hofsaess; $65,000
114-116 Lind Ave.; Matthew D. Baloy and Matthew Maraz to Keith Thomas and Christy Thomas; $95,000
117 Mendota St.; Elijah Nichols to Leisuretime Richland, LLC; $25,000
851 Forest Drive; Cory L. Roth and Julie Ann Roth to John P. Pavlansky; $150,000
210 West Park Blvd.; Chevette D. Whatman to Synergy Property Solutions, Inc.; $25,000
746 Front St.; Winfred D. Applegate to Ignacio Gaytan; $9,000
#1: 312 Sixth Ave; Kimble Septic Tank Cleaning and Porta-pot Portable Toilets, Inc. to 300-303 Sixth Ave., LLC; $126,000
394 Abbeyfeale Road; Bernard A. Tufts to Damon Hounshell and Maisey Anne Hounshell; $190,000
569 McPherson St.; Roxann Gibson to Ignacio Gaytan; $9,800
V/L, Cook Road; Mark Shulko to Alex Bechstein; $44,000
1994 Park Avenue West; Mansfield Square, Ltd. to Amerco Real Estate Company; $1,725,000
408 Fairlawn Ave.; EJA Properties, LLC to Paul James Lipovits, Jr.; $84,500
68 N. Benton; John Tasker and Linda Tasker to Seth Lowe; $0
552 Glendale Blvd.; Nicole J. Lowe to Deborah Miklosko; $125,000
321 Home Ave.; Gloria J. Lane and Emily I. Pender to Gerome Cross; $0
2030 Whippoorwill Lane; Marie J. LaYacona to Dennis J. Holland and Renae L. Holland; $200,000
1494 Park Avenue West; Randal G. Ortolf to Richard Fournier; $120,000
20 Helen Ave.; Brandon Hopkins to NLH Homes, LLC; $310,000
639 Sackman St.; Mansfield Homes V, LLC to Jennifer M. Buck; $105,000
584 North Mulberry St.; Jason Rose to Argive, LLC; $24,000
272 E. Arch St.; Bret David Woodard to Home Edge Holdings, LLC; $40,000
1122 Springbrook Drive; Patricia A. Plaisted to Michael G. Burrows and Melissa L. Burrows; $165,000
1081 Briarwood Road; Stephen Patrick Miller to Z Rentals, LLC; $180,000
643 Sackman St.; Mansfield Homes V, LLC to Gabriel F. Jimenez; $105,000
930 West Linden Circle; Kathleen M. Mack, Administrator WWA of the Estate of Doris Ann to Russell A. Joan and Kimberly D. Joan; $231,900
492 Stark St.; Mallory Holt to Matt Harr; $40,000
202 and 202 ½ West Park Blvd.; WIP Properties, LLC to Hairston Homes & Management, LLC; $82,500
616 Cline Ave.; Charles Schwiger and Bonnie Schwiger to Karen A. Kasper Carr and Diane L. Burfield Fortney, Trustees of The Kasper Keystone Inheritance Trust dated June 21, 2012; $128,000
1406-1500 Lexington Ave.; V & S TSP, LLC to REA3 Asset, LLC; $200,000
1087 Sunset Blvd.; Karen L. Osborne to Lorena Deniese Williams; $163,000
850-860 4th St.; Trimble Partners, L.P to Better Investments, LLC; $1,323,550
615 Bailey Drive Unit #3; Brian Cronbaugh and Cheryl Cronbaugh to J.S Purdy; $46,000
144 Gibson Ave.; Jacob M. Christie and Monica R. Christie to Miriam S. Morgenstern; $100,000
671 Highland Ave.; Christopher Umphryes and Kirsten Umphryes to Daniel O’Brien and Victoria O’Brien; $123,500
686 Barnard Ave.; Susan Gregory and Charles Gregory to Alec L. Schaaf and Samantha C. Schaaf; $100,000
372 Ruth Ave.; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Martha Ross and Robert King, III; $155,000
334 S. Linden Road; Susan A. Scheurer, Trustee of The Kenneth G. Gabor Irrevocable Living Trust to Joy D. Roberts; $220,000
118 Massa Ave.; Matthew Thayer to Blake Lampert; $72,000
612 Barnard Ave.; Shelley Risner, Executor of the estate of Cherie W. Wade to Robert Edgell and Jeannie Edgell; $172,000
755 Grandview Ave.; Anthony D. Norris to Christole Sharee Harris; $28,000
333 Greendale Ave.; Lavita Gaye Crutchfield to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $75,000
430 Opal Drive; Michael Wilson and Tammie Wilson to Gary S. Albro; $56,000
96 Boston Ave.; Ophelia Fry to Byron R. Ackerman and Barbara J. Ackerman; $69,900
324 Second Ave.; Estate of Bobby R. Browning to LB Property Group, LLC; $27,000
1061 Briarwood Road; Sharon K. Subich to David Atrip, Sr. and Patricia Atrip; $155,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
2063 South Willowood Drive; Carole J. Trittschuh to Nisa Hunt; $139,900
1780 Spring Village Lane; Larry C. Laughlin and Maud E. Laughlin to Jacob I. Blederman and Amy S. Copley; $285,000
108 Scotland Blvd.; Anthony M. Dillon to Joseph A. Davis and Sarah E. Morris; $195,000
Arcangelo Drive/Millbrook Drive; Angelo Sorrenti and Michelle K. Vitello, fka Michelle K. Sorrenti to 40NORTH, LLC; $45,000
664 Scott Drive; Cathy Y. Hargis to Kenneth S. Parker, Jr. and Katherine F. Parker; $159,500
Mabee Road; Elinor S. Jordan, aka Elinor Jordan to James O. Rogers; $95,000
2351 Deerfield Lane; Estate of Marian S. Hugel to Kenneth Parker and Amy Parker; $197,000
1881 Tanglewood Drive; Dulaney Family Revocable Living Trust date Oct. 7, 2005 to Frank Baker and Cathy Baker; $113,250
310 Sugar Maple Lane; Ark of Central Ohio, LLC to REM Innovations, LLC; $10,000
2550 Walker Lake Road; Christopher Richard Vealey to Faith Bailey; $200,000
3133 Hemlock Place; Dolores J. Wagenman to James K. Ousley and Mary Angela Ousley, Co-Trustees; $290,000
Forest Hill Circle; Dean R. Stampfli and Darla J. Stampfli to Martin L. Breitinger and Brooke Breitinger; $95,000
659 Villa Drive; Estate of Metta Pearl Metcalf to Charles E. Schwiger and Bonnie S. Schwiger; $147,200
1124 Cobblefield Drive; Richard Brandeburg and Linda Brandeburg to Helen A. Karchnick; $200,000
CITY OF SHELBY
41 Riverview Drive; Friebel Enterprises, LLC to Marilyn Ann Vogt; $150,000
121 2nd St.; Loretta L. Morrow to David W. Wood; $124,000
23 Seltzer Ave.; Emile John or Anne C. John, Trustees, to Glenn Bond III and Amanda M. Bond; $153,000
10 W. Maxwell Drive; Zachery M. Fuller and Ashley M. Fuller to Ronald A. Ritchart, Jr. and Olivia Christina Jimenez; $138,000
73 Shelby Ave.; Douglas E. Musser and Pamela S. Musser to Andrew J. Ensman; $159,500
49 Raymond Ave.; Charles Brian Hockenberry, Jr. and Shanna Hockenberry to Remy Rhodes; $116,000
2231 Kaster Road; Anthony G. Fox to Amon and Norma Martin; $185,000
20 Sunset Drive; The Estate of Maureen P. Ingram to Brian Barrett and Jennifer Barrett; $162,555
80 West State St.; Finley R. Surgener and Kari A. Surgener to Erica L. Cherney; $55,000
0 Cold Draw Court Lot #4167; Phillips Investments, Ltd. to Chad M. Ousley and Lynn Ousley; $52,000
3319 State Route 96; Core Community Church, Incorporated to Belmont Community Church; $500,000
40 Plum Ave.; Mary C. Hatfield to Anthony Hall and Beverly Hall; $125,000
20 West St.; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Silver Lining Investments, LLC; $68,500
84 Glenwood Drive; Joseph J. Weis and Lesa K. Weis to Lance A. Bostic; $225,000
13 Oak St.; Mansfield Apartments, LLC to Sentec Properties, LLC; $35,000
36 Jayne Ave.; The Smith Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Dallas R. Blackburn Jr.; $204,900
27 East Jefferson Ave.; Jennifer L. Plante and Kelly L. Zakrajsek to Daniel Elmer Waite, III; $110,000
63 2nd St.; Heather Reane Stewart to Alexander J. Davis and Donna R. Kuhlman; $140,000
252 S. Gamble St.; Cody A. Gurik to Brandon Markey and Abby Markey; $180,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
90-92 and 98 Bell St.; Lonnie E. McGhee, Sr. to Brock L. McGhee; $180,000
379 West Durbin Circle; Dana L. Rinehart and Kellie R. Rinehart to Ronald Latronica and Debra Latronica; $325,000
34 Fitting Ave.; Eric Kline to Taylor Kline; $170,000
302 S. Main St.; John Blankesrijn and Carmen Blankestijn to Charles Everett Sesco and Jane Sesco; $140,000
V/L, Durbin St.; Oyster Investments, LLC to Mary Beth Wade; $27,000
249 Main St.; Oyster Investments, LLC to Kenneth Stuff and Heidi Stuff; $180,000
255 Main St.; Oyster Investments, LLC to Ryan H. Sharp; $118,000
12.05 acres, V/L State Route 97; Cynthia Fedai to Bellville Investment Properties, LLC; $900,000
207 Bell St.; Richard J. Hoffman to Albine Renda; $170,500
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
193 West Elm St.; Joretta B. Hanson to JJB Clear Fork Rentals, LLC; $0
3 Noble Road W.; Peter G. Denton and Anna M. Denton to Clinton D. Rumschlag; $137,000
146 Cleveland St.; Marilyn L. Coon to Danny L. Ousley and Vicki R. Taylor; $72,500
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
26 E. Church St.; Thomas M. Mascazzini, Karen L. Mascazzini, and Jenna M. Masscazzini to Josiah Remy and Brianna Remy; $199,000
19 Short St.; Terry J. Snyder and Sherry L. Snyder to Kathleen Salimbene; $45,000
34 Pembroke Blvd.; Brian T. McKee and Erika L. McKee to Jan C. Burton; $152,400
.3725 acre Maple St.; Ralph W. Brown and Jeanette M. Brown to Joel A. Likins; $4,360
54 Maple St.; Ralph W. Brown and Jeanette M. Brown to Nicholas S. Danison and Mackenzie R. Raney; $225,000
78 Mayfair Road; Staci Shaw to Joshua Stevens; $270,000
362 Chapman Way; Estate of Sharon K. Shatzer to Thomas Sclafani; $160,000
418 Chapman Lane; Dawn M. Moyer, Trustee of The Frances M. McLendon Irrevocable to Low Tide Investments, LLC; $154,900
Valley High Road; Getz Builders, Inc. to Jason L. Painley and Andrea L. Painley; $60,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
8016 State Route 98; William Troy Hass to Noah Thomas Tucker and Valerie Marie Tucker; $220,000
221 Trux St.; Ronald L. Smith to Craig A. Forquer; $120,000
175 Beelman St.; Stacy A. Paynter to Mikael J. Pelletier; $152,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
9 S. Delaware St.; Melinda S. Thornsberry to Jacob D. Riveras and Lauren Sofranko; $130,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
4021 State Route 13 North; Debra May, Trustee of The Arthur Justice Family Trust to Shannon L. May and Rhonda L. May; $82,500
1290 Amoy West Road; Lora Messer to Reanna Matie Marth and Robert John Marth; $145,500
2764 State Route 13; Kay D. Fannin and James E. Simones, Sr. to David Barnett and Cheryl Barnett; $340,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
2830 Plymouth-Springmill Road; Jeffrey W. Turner and Meghan E. Turner to Bruce Rivera and Ethel Rivera; $250,000
2415 Taylortown Road; Nancy C. Lusk to Jeremy A. Miller and Morgan K. Miller; $299,900
V/L, Bowman St. Road; Steve List to Joyce A. Barnes; $208,116.26
2855 Meyers Road; Charissa G. Flack (wtta Charissa G. Miley) to Sierra C. Walp; $180,000
3251 Myers Road; Gladys F. Wilson to John Garman; $32,500
2226 Stiving Road; Nicholas R. Evans to John P. Mays and Penny I. Mays; $152,000
2400 Stiving Road; Brandi M. Matern and Cody J. Matern to Ray Daniel Ernsberger and Terra Ernsberger; $315,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
5699 Renie Road; Steven R. Broeske to Eric Kline and Anna Kline; $218,000
1490 Bellville-Johnsville Road; Linda L. Hettinger and Robert A. Norris to Brian Gott and Julie Gott; $215,000
6085 Renie Road; Rick A. Stuckert and Dawn E. Stuckert to John M. Pitt, trustee, and Marytha L. Pitt, trustee; $1,100,000
5183 Bixler Road; Gordon L. Peters and Kathryn L. Peters to Justin R. Perrigan and Hannah H. Perrigan; $37,500
828 Honey Creek Road West; David Austin and Teresa A. Austin to Gregory L. Davis and Sherre J. Davis; $340,000
Garber Road; Thomas A. Wade to Cara E. Shaw; $135,000
5940 Garber Road; Lundquist Vacation Rentals, LLC to 5940 Garber, LLC; $271,012
MADISON TOWNSHIP
630 Mansfield Lucas Road; Brittany Pocock and Jeremiah A. Pocock to Ashleigh K. Rothweiler and Chad H. Boebel; $90,000
579 Caldwell Ave.; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 to Anthony Ernandes and Joe Ernandes; $66,500
1199 Eastview Drive; Matney Property Development, LLC to Michael P. Clever; $65,000
961 Lenox Ave.; Suzette M. Eyerly to Bryan D. Lamm and Carrie Lamm; $65,500
893 Mayflower Drive; Krystal Marie Stratton to Mary C. Hatfield; $165,000
1653 Hickory Lane; Violet Gross to John P. Russon, II and Lisa M. Russo; $199,000
Piper Road; Fred Pasheilich, Jr. and Ruth Ann Pasheilich to Christopher J. Cates and Lori S. Cates; $28,750
1127 Eastview Drive; Paul Michael Anderson and Ryan Patrick Anderson to Gregory L. Navratil and Mary L. Navratil; $200,000
1711 Bowman St.; Estate of Martha Wagner to Scott A. Wagner and Rose M. Wagner; $108,251
1494 Victory St.; Shawn L. Pence to Curt S. Pence; $85,000
577 N. Michigan Ave.; JRM Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Shawna McCauley; $24,000
V/L, Kentucky Ave.; Dana R. Blasberg to Kelly A. Stover and Donald J. Stover, Jr.; $7,000
992 Grace St.; Evan S. Benedict, II to Susan Franks; $94,000
.0913 acres, Park Avenue East; David R. Miller to R&M One, Inc.; $22,500
1231-1239 Park Avenue East; David R. Miller to Punch Bowl Enterprises, LLC; $40,000
710 Pulver List Road; Montana Gallardo FKA Montana Webb to Bret D. Woodard; $28,000
1477 North Stewart Road; Theodore J. Ryan to Jeremie P. Allen; $181,000
909 Yale Ave.; Kevin Curtis Horsley to Jason Marietta; $112,000
932 City View Drive; Gail T. McKinely and Jenneane R. McKinley to Kaleb A. Spriggs-Erow; $121,500
920 Piper Road; Robert S. Czarnecki and Carol S. Czarnecki to Randal V. Parmer and Bobbi Jo Parmer; $200,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
1959 Woodmont Road; Deborah M. Literal to Robert A. Harris; $22,000
2502-2504 Haviland Court; Sayers Rentals, LLC to Kevin A. Stamper; $180,000
588 Biscayne Drive; George W. Swarn to Ben Wolff; $170,000
547 McBride Road; William Dechert and Janice L. Dechert to Brian K. Enlow; $55,000
946 Trout Drive; Cynthia R. Luce, Jeffrey R. Luce, and Robert A. Luce to David B. Stanley and Cynthia M. Stanley; $475,000
2277 Smokewood Drive; Jayne A. Strine and Gary L. Strine to Whitney B. Gosser and Tristan C. Gosser; $230,000
V/L, Windsor Road; England Station Enterprises, LLC to Douglass A. Houser and Carrie L. Houser; $43,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
4047 Gladden Road; Derek J. Mauk to 4047 Gladden Road, LLC; $200,000
3200 Pleasant Valley Road; Diane Cole to Dicxie Lynn McCune, Johnny Ralph McCune, Ricky Bartram, and Caylee Morgan; $350,000
1717 Pulver Road; Penny S. Peyton to Josh E. Rettig and Jennifer N. Rettig; $249,900
4062 Hunter Road; Edith P. Cobun and Laura Beth Mitchner to Taylor K. Swindall; $177,000
2634 Kerr Road; Matthew R. Peters and Laura L. Peters to Nickolas Henry and Caroline Henry; $214,000
1442 Leiter Road; Laura M. Blanton and Krystal M. White to Donyale D. Boggs and Sarah L. Boggs; $180,000
2490 Mansfield Lucas Road; Clifford D. Peters and Theresa A. Peters to Logan Storm Dallas and Brittany Dallas; $0
PERRY TOWNSHIP
2641 Eckert Road; Russell A. Joan and Kimberly D. Joan to Stephen A. Blecha and Rene M. Blecha, Trustees; $250,000
6008 State Route 546; Jeffery L. Myers to Jackson Real Estate Holdings III, LLC; $261,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
5.739 acres, Horning Road; Merle D. Shaffner Estate to Walnut Grain Farms, LLC; $30,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
3084 State Route 314; Michael J. Millward and Erin T. Millward to Shelby N. Fife and Harvey L. Bachmann; $315,000
10.4406 acres, Stein Road; Sutter Brothers to Justin M. Weber and Paige M. Weber; $125,000
3139 Hummel Road; Virginia M. Rounsevell to Norman Heichelbech and Julie Heichelbech; $175,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
4169 Park Avenue West (8.6586 acres); Janet Myers and Judy K. Myers to Corey R. Tittle and Abbey L. Robinette; $255,000
130 State Route 314 South; Marvin J. Heydinger and Carolyn J. Heydinger to Chad A. Wyrick and Kailie N. Wyrick; $212,000
1989 Tulipwood Drive; Mark A. Fishpaw to Troy A. Miller and Misty D. Miller; $100,000
Millsboro Road; Maxine A. Loeber to Matthew T. Breitinger and Trisha N. Breitinger; $106,000
Twp. of Springfield - Rogers Estate allotment; Nancy J. Rohde, Successor Trustee of the Burris Family Trust to Travis Shroeder and Heidi Schroeder; $2,500
4554 Snodgrass Road; Donyale Boggs and Sarah Boggs to Chelcee Mencer and Annette Keeran; $220,000
3510 Cookton Grange Road; James K. Ousley and Mary Angela Ousley, Co-Trustees to Brian H. Gould; $345,000
Scenic View Drive; Alan Miller to Jackie L. Bond, Jr. and DiAnn L. Bond; $86,000
3050 Blair Ave.; Heidi Swogger and James Hall to Joyce Taylor and William Taylor; $259,900
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1300 Chew Road; Jeremie M. Yunker to Katherine E. Dowdell; $160,200
1406 Hess Lane; Thomas B. Morganstern to SLHS Investments, LLC; $65,474
561 Fuhrer Ave.; Susan H. Monastra to Noah M. Cyphers and Ashley M. Maiyer; $160,000
1280 Timbercliff Drive; Sonny O. Compton, Rick D. Compton, Richard D. Compton, etc. to Dale T. Baer and Susan E. Baer; $225,000
2075 Haywood Drive; The Estate of Merle D. Shaffner to Andrew S. Hawes; $185,000
1850 White Pine Drive; Ashley N. Woogerd to George Sheppard, Jr.; $150,000
1117 Bellaire Drive; Joshua C. Rinehart to Debra K. Bechtol and Brent A. Bechtol; $170,000
1872 Red Oak Drive; Hoakton Enterprises, LLC to Quinn Dion Bradley I and Melanie Bradley; $188,000
687 Straub Road; Richland County Sheriff to Hill Crest Rentals; $93,333
WELLER TOWNSHIP
3485 Robinson Road; Estate of Clayton Phipps to Chriss E. Hershberger and Saloma M. Hershberger; $160,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1749 Wagner Road; Malinda M. Stage and Perry R. Stage to Craig J. Branham; $50,000