Appleseed Shopping Center

Photo from Ten-X.

MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of September included the sale of Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue.

The property was sold from V & S Appleseed, LLC to REA3 Asset, LLC for $2,000,000.

Tags

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.