MANSFIELD — When Darrell Smith started a food truck business five years ago, he didn’t have too many colleagues in the same industry.
IBISWorld has recorded a nearly 50% increase in food truck employees in the U.S. since 2018, and Mansfield seems to be in a similar position as the rest of the nation.
Smith, known as “Dee Smitty,” has organized multiple collaborations with other food truck owners, including the 2021 Juneteenth celebration at John Todd Park.
This year, he is hosting the first Juneteenth Celebration Ball at the Richland County Fairgrounds on June 17.
Smith shared a list of Black-owned food trucks in the Mansfield area with Richland Source.
Smith cooks loaded fries, burgers and barbecue in his food truck that he has been operating for five years.
He said he has always loved cooking and creating new recipes.
Smith said he thinks it’s important to support Black-owned businesses so others can see multiple opportunities for themselves.
“I feel like there's not always a clear path or direction for minority youth to go because they don’t always see role models,” Smith said.
“So supporting Black-owned businesses helps us stay open and keep providing examples and role models for youth to look up to and think, ‘I can do that.’”
David Kirst has possessed an entrepreneurial spirit for as long as he can remember.
The Mansfield-based film producer wanted to start a food truck to serve fresh food to Mansfield’s north end, including chicken wings, sandwiches, Okra and fried green tomatoes.
“Most people in the neighborhood know my family’s name and I wanted to provide good food here,” Kirst said. “And also provide some jobs to the community.”
Kirst said his food truck has received a lot of support in its first few weeks of operation since mid-May.
“This type of thing goes beyond race, it’s really just about uplifting the community,” he said. “Experiencing a new culture and helping to keep Black-owned businesses afloat helps us give back to the area.
“If this inspires just one person to start their own business, it’s worth it. Leading by example is louder than any words you can speak.”
The Chicken Box is parked at 130 S. Diamond St. and will travel to a few festivals including Loudonville’s Oktoberfest and Bucyrus’ Bratwurst Festival.
Jerome Canada created Kurbside Eatz with his wife in the summer of 2020 to serve Philly cheesesteaks, fries and dessert.
The couple runs the truck from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday at 2175 Stumbo Road near Texas Roadhouse.
Canada works full-time at O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar in Ontario.
“I started culinary arts in high school and I always wanted to run my own food truck,” he said.
“You really couldn’t get a Philly cheesesteak at too many places around here, so we cook those and we created our own dessert — a three-layer crunch cake.”
Canada’s three layer crunch cake is cheesecake between two other cake layers with a crunch topping.
“It takes about two days to make, but it’s worth it,” he said. “I think locally-made food tastes better than the chains, so you might as well try it.”
Toris Phinnessee Jr. started his food truck and catering business after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phinnessee knew multiple friends and family members who enjoyed cooking but didn’t all have the time or resources to start their own businesses.
“So I decided to hire and utilize their cooking skills and talents to boost my menu and dish options,” he said. “We keep our core menu items of fresh walleye bites, sirloin steak sticks, and walking tacos.”
Phinnessee said supporting Black-owned businesses financially and through advocacy helps build generational wealth and investment opportunities for people of color.
“Every dollar you spend enhances the economic strength of our communities,” he said. “As a result, you help create a healthy local economy for all.”
The Food Tour will be at the Juneteenth Festival on June 17 in downtown Mansfield. Catering or donation inquiries can be made to phinnessee.foodtour@gmail.com or 419-601-8260.
Other Black-owned food trucks in the Mansfield area include:
-- Trailer Made, serving sandwiches, hot dogs, loaded fries and more.
-- Marie’s Soul Creations, serving burgers, wraps and a rotating menu of soul food.
-- Ms. Lil’s Fish, serving shrimp and fish items, Po’boy sandwiches and comfort food.