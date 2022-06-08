MANSFIELD — Alomar Davenport said Tuesday evening be believes in ShotSpotter technology.
Davenport, who represents the 4th Ward on Mansfield City Council and is chair of the finance committee, said he has seen it work and is pleased the city has received a state grant that will triple the area using the gunshot sound-detection program.
"I live in an area where that technology is being utilized and I've seen firsthand how effective it is and how fast the police are able to get to the scene where shots are fired," he said during a finance committee meeting to discuss the new $148,500 state grant.
"I am grateful for this grant. We actually had several shootings in that area and the police were there in a matter of literally 40 seconds. (The officer) must have been down the block and got the call, but literally was there in about 40 seconds," Davenport said.
"I am definitely appreciative of the police department finding these grants to utilize this technology. I do think it will help save lives.
"I think eventually once people understand that this is there, it will stop people from shooting. They will know that if I (fire) these shots, the police are gonna be there," Davenport said.
Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch agreed with Davenport.
"One of the benefits is for this technology to be a deterrent. So hopefully that word spreads and maybe will stop gun violence. So that's one of the hopes and prayers of that," he said.
The city launched a one-year pilot ShotSpotter project in March 2021, using a $47,500 state grant to cover one square mile of the city. The new grant will allow for three square miles of coverage for another year.
Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson provided Richland Source with statistics showing gun crime offenses have gone down in the city since ShotSpotter was deployed in an area known for gun violence.
"When you compare the gun violence statistics of 2021 to 2020, there is a reduction in a few areas, including discharging into a habitation (decrease of 16.9 percent), and 'shots fired' calls (decrease of 21.4 percent)," Robertson said.
"Many of these reductions came after the implementation of ShotSpotter," she said. "Even in areas where there were increases, they were not as significant in 2021 as compared to 2020."
"When looking at preliminary 2022 gun violence data through May 17, these same trend reductions are showing up again in several areas, including felonious assault with a firearm, discharging into a habitation, 'any offense where a firearm was used," 'shots fired' and shootings," Robertson said.
Porch said the location of the three square miles will be based on crime stats data for shots fired and weapons expenses. He said the areas do not have to be contiguous.
ShotSpotter, which uses acoustic sensors on buildings and light poles, provides a specific location and an audio recording of the incident in less than a minute, allowing officers to more quickly close in on the site.
Information includes the location of the shooter, number of shots fired and even direction of travel if the suspect is moving. The information is sent to dispatchers at the same time it's also transmitted to officers on patrol.
Also on Tuesday, City Council:
-- approved the reappointment of Matthew Stanfield (architectural/engineering services), Ben Davis (general public) and Jennifer Kime (Downtown Mansfield, Inc.) to the Downtown Improvement Advisory board.
-- approved demolition of dilapidated structures at 21 Douglas Ave., 56 Bentley St., 253 Clairmont Ave., 273 E. Second St., 290 E. First St. and 572 Dewey Ave.
-- approved proposal to allow the Ohio Dept. of Transportation to perform pavement repairs this summer on I-71 within city limits. There is no cost to the city on the work, which is from the Ohio 13 interchange to south of Mansfield-Washington Road.
-- approved a $57,281.10 contract, without an official biding process, with Finnegan Construction of Shelby to remodel the police department men's shower and restrooms. The work will be funded using a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds. The legislation said the city "obtained informal proposals without advertising" from qualified contractors.
-- approved a proposal to allow the city administration to "gift unused recreational, security and kitchen items" to the Friendly House, 380 N. Mulberry St., in Mansfield. The items were removed the now-closed Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center and are valued at less than $1,000.
-- approved a "then and now" payment of $3,788 to Landscape Structures for work already done on new splash pads at Johns Park and North Lake Park.
-- approved a "then and now" payment of $4,000 to Rick Bond for work already done on the replacement of a concrete entranceway to the Municipal Building.
-- approved a $28,800 grant from the National Police Athletic League to be used by the Mansfield Police Athletic League for youth mentoring activities. There is no local match for the grant.