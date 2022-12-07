Westinghouse

The former Westinghouse "A" building is nearly ready for final demolition to begin on Dec. 19, a process expected to take six to 10 weeks.

MANSFIELD -- The former Westinghouse "A" building is apparently beginning to demolish itself -- and it's going to cost local taxpayers another $18,538.

The walls of the decaying, five-story structure at 200 Fifth St. are expected to officially come tumbling down on Dec. 19 in what's been dubbed the "Westinghouse Demolition Extravaganza. It's expected to take six to 10 weeks to demolish the mammoth structure.

Falling bricks

On Nov. 23, a large section of exterior brick pulled away and fell from the former Westinghouse "A" building along the corner of East Fifth Street and the railroad tracks.
WR Restoration

A temporary protective device has been installed at the former Westinghouse "A" building that will protect workers from potential falling bricks as they remove a historic entrance from the building.

