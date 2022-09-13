connected01

Attendees of the first CONNECTED Mansfield meeting partnered with people they didn't know to discuss their personal and professional lives Sept. 13. The goal of CONNECTED Community Networking is to build authentic connections and friendships among members.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Networking events can often feel inaccessible. Chris Borja never wanted to interrupt group conversations when trying to expand his network and he felt people who attended events were in a race to trade business cards.

Borja founded the CONNECTED Networking Group to focus on building personal relationships in addition to professional contacts. CONNECTED started in Dublin, Ohio but has since expanded across the state.

