With the warmer months just around the corner, it's time to shut off winter appliances and get the summer ones in gear, but that also means finding out a device may be broken.
During the summer months, appliances will be used more than any other time of year. If you encounter an appliance not working properly, who should you call?
Located on 49 S. Illinois Ave., Mr. Appliance of Ashland and Mansfield has offered their repair services to the area for the last seven years.
“Appliances are getting more and more expensive and complicated. We have gained the skills and resources to figure out issues and get it back into working order,” Dan Eichelberger, Mr. Appliance of Ashland and Mansfield said.
Eichelberger brought the business to the area, realizing the need for the service and combining it with the passion for helping others. Eichelberger and his wife were dairy farmers for 32 years before opening up Mr. Appliance in 2015.
“We know most people today are not familiar with repairing things and the older generations just aren't able to repair things for themselves,” Eichelberger said.
Through the years, their team has grown to eight proficient technicians, training them in new skills they can use to help those in the community.
“I really enjoy my job. It's a lot of hard work, but it's fun and rewarding,” Chris Williams, Technician at Mr. Appliance said.
Williams recently repaired a sub zero refrigerator for the Zupan’s in Ashland. It took Williams just under two weeks including ordering the parts and the actual service to fix the appliances that were deemed unrepairable by other companies.
“We were pleased and impressed from the very first contact,” Tom Zupan said. “The technician not only arrived precisely at the scheduled time just two days after the initial call, he was preceded with a text message that provided his ETA, contact information, and a photo that would identify him upon arrival.”
Another satisfied customer of Mr. Appliance is Barb Watkins of Mansfield. Watkins called the business in hopes of getting her dryer up and running.
Watkins had nothing but high reviews for the company and Swartzentruber.
“It was one of the most pleasant appliance repair experiences I have ever had. He was fast and efficient, he was at my home for less than an hour,” Watkins said. It has been running perfectly ever since. I would not hesitate to call them again or refer them to someone else.”
Gage Swartzentruber, Technician at Mr. Appliance, quickly diagnosed the problem as the heating element bottoming out, causing a fuse to blow.
“We carry both of the parts the dryer needed on the truck with us. So I replaced both of them, plugged it in, verified that it was working and heating all within the same day I went out to diagnose the problem,” Swartzentruber said.
Mr. Appliance strives to give excellent customer service while repairing necessary appliances to do everyday tasks such as laundry, cook supper, or save food in their refrigerator.
To ensure quality service, the company guarantees their work, both labor and parts, for 12 months after a repair. “It's a great day at Mr. Appliance and we like to make our customers' day great as well,” Eichelberger said.
For more information about Mr. Appliance or to schedule a service, visit their website MrAppliance.com or call 419-496-4848.