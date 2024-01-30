Duncan Falls Philo earned a convincing 50-27 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 29.

Duncan Falls Philo darted in front of Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Electrics fought to a 22-11 half margin at the Braves’ expense.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley drew within 35-25 in the third quarter.

The Electrics held on with a 15-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Duncan Falls Philo and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley played in a 39-35 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Berlin Hiland and Duncan Falls Philo took on New Lexington on Jan. 24 at New Lexington High School.

