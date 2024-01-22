Berlin Hiland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 67-23 Monday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Berlin Hiland jumped in front of Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a giant 35-13 gap over the Braves at the intermission.

Berlin Hiland charged to a 64-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-2 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Berlin Hiland took on Olmsted Falls on Jan. 15 at Berlin Hiland High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.