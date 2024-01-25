New Lexington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Duncan Falls Philo 61-40 Wednesday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 25-17 halftime margin at the Electrics’ expense.

New Lexington pulled to a 46-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, New Lexington faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Duncan Falls Philo took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Jan. 20 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

