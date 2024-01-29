OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 29, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashtabula St. John sprints past Cortland Maplewood

Ashtabula St. John handed Cortland Maplewood a tough 60-48 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Ashtabula St. John High on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Ashtabula St John faced off against Warren Lordstown and Cortland Maplewood took on Brookfield on Jan. 20 at Brookfield High School.

Barnesville takes advantage of early margin to defeat Toronto

Barnesville scored early and often in a 61-37 win over Toronto in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Toronto faced off against Newcomerstown and Barnesville took on Bridgeport on Jan. 22 at Bridgeport High School.

Berlin Hiland denies Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley’s challenge

Berlin Hiland pushed past Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley for a 65-48 win on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Berlin Hiland opened with a 20-12 advantage over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley through the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense moved in front for a 33-23 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Berlin Hiland charged to a 49-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 16-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Jan. 24 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve dominates Sebring

Berlin Center Western Reserve rolled past Sebring for a comfortable 51-7 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

Last time Berlin Center Western Reserve and Sebring played in a 56-20 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Sebring faced off against McDonald and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on McDonald on Jan. 25 at McDonald High School.

Beverly Fort Frye races in front to defeat Bellaire

Beverly Fort Frye scored early and often in a 53-26 win over Bellaire in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Bellaire squared off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Marietta and Bellaire took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Jan. 20 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Bidwell River Valley slips past McArthur Vinton County

Bidwell River Valley posted a narrow 53-50 win over McArthur Vinton County in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and McArthur Vinton County took on Glouster Trimble on Jan. 22 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Blanchester carves slim margin over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Blanchester posted a narrow 48-43 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Blanchester faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Fairfield Cincinnati Christian on Jan. 20 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

Brookfield narrowly defeats Campbell Memorial

Brookfield knocked off Campbell Memorial 47-32 on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Brookfield and Campbell Memorial squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Brookfield faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial took on Garrettsville Garfield on Jan. 22 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Caldwell routs Weirton Madonna

Caldwell dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-28 win over Weirton Madonna for a West Virginia girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Caldwell faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local.

Canfield prevails over Youngstown Ursuline

Canfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-28 win over Youngstown Ursuline at Youngstown Ursuline High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Canfield and Youngstown Ursuline squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Canfield took on Austintown-Fitch on Jan. 24 at Canfield High School.

Casstown Miami East overcomes West Liberty-Salem

Casstown Miami East grabbed a 35-24 victory at the expense of West Liberty-Salem on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Casstown Miami East a 9-8 lead over West Liberty-Salem.

The Vikings fought to a 15-11 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Casstown Miami East moved to a 25-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Casstown Miami East and West Liberty-Salem played in a 26-23 game on Feb. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 22, West Liberty-Salem faced off against Urbana and Casstown Miami East took on Anna on Jan. 22 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Chardon pushes over Chagrin Falls Kenston

Chardon knocked off Chagrin Falls Kenston 62-47 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Chardon and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Eastlake North and Chardon took on Willoughby South on Jan. 24 at Chardon High School.

Chesterland West Geauga earns stressful win over Eastlake North

Chesterland West Geauga finally found a way to top Eastlake North 34-32 on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Chesterland West Geauga darted in front of Eastlake North 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Rangers got within 16-11.

Chesterland West Geauga darted to a 28-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers outpointed the Wolverines 13-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Eastlake North took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 24 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Cincinnati Colerain escapes close call with Cincinnati Sycamore

Cincinnati Colerain topped Cincinnati Sycamore 60-57 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 29.

Last time Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 49-37 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Cincinnati Princeton on Jan. 24 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Cincinnati Princeton overcomes Cincinnati Oak Hills

Cincinnati Princeton knocked off Cincinnati Oak Hills 51-35 on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Oak Hills played in a 59-19 game on Dec. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on West Chester Lakota West on Jan. 24 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie dominates New Richmond

Clarksville Clinton-Massie handled New Richmond 51-30 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

Last time Clarksville Clinton-Massie and New Richmond played in a 53-33 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Wilmington and New Richmond took on Batavia on Jan. 22 at New Richmond High School.

Cleveland Hay tops Cleveland Morgan

Cleveland Hay earned a convincing 72-34 win over Cleveland Morgan for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cleveland Garrett Morgan High on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Cleveland Hay faced off against Lakewood.

Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph takes down Willoughby Andrews Osborne

Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Willoughby Andrews Osborne 61-30 Monday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last time Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph and Willoughby Andrews Osborne played in a 59-46 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Willoughby Andrews Osborne took on North Ridgeville Lake Ridge on Jan. 25 at Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy.

Coal Grove earns solid win over Ironton Rock Hill

Coal Grove eventually beat Ironton Rock Hill 46-29 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

Last time Ironton Rock Hill and Coal Grove played in a 53-39 game on Feb. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against South Point and Coal Grove took on Portsmouth on Jan. 22 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

Columbiana Crestview narrowly defeats Warren Champion

Columbiana Crestview pushed past Warren Champion for a 55-40 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Warren Champion squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Brookfield and Warren Champion took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Jan. 22 at Warren Champion High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights earns narrow win over London Madison-Plains

Columbus Grandview Heights posted a narrow 40-37 win over London Madison-Plains in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 24, London Madison-Plains faced off against Cedarville and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Worthington Christian on Jan. 23 at Worthington Christian High School.

Columbus International pockets slim win over Columbus South

Columbus International posted a narrow 59-57 win over Columbus South in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Columbus South faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus International took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Jan. 23 at Columbus North International High School.

Cortland Lakeview overwhelms Girard

Cortland Lakeview handled Girard 42-22 in an impressive showing at Girard High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Girard and Cortland Lakeview played in a 40-38 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Girard faced off against Struthers and Cortland Lakeview took on Canfield South Range on Jan. 22 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Crown City South Gallia overwhelms Latham Western

Crown City South Gallia controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-8 win against Latham Western on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Latham Western faced off against Oak Hill and Crown City South Gallia took on Beaver Eastern on Jan. 25 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit bests Mentor Lake Catholic

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-26 win over Mentor Lake Catholic in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mentor Lake Catholic squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph on Jan. 24 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Dayton Marshall tops Dayton Stivers

Dayton Marshall recorded a big victory over Dayton Stivers 69-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Dayton Northridge darts by Springfield Northeastern

Dayton Northridge recorded a big victory over Springfield Northeastern 52-14 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Northridge High on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Dayton Northridge faced off against De Graff Riverside and Springfield Northeastern took on West Jefferson on Jan. 24 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Dayton Ponitz routs Dayton Dunbar

Dayton Ponitz dominated Dayton Dunbar 62-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Recently on Jan. 22, Dayton Dunbar squared off with Dayton Meadowdale in a basketball game.

Delta dominates Pioneer North Central

Delta handled Pioneer North Central 49-7 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Delta and Pioneer North Central squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Pioneer North Central faced off against Pettisville and Delta took on Paulding on Jan. 22 at Delta High School.

Duncan Falls Philo delivers statement win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Duncan Falls Philo earned a convincing 50-27 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 29.

Duncan Falls Philo darted in front of Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Electrics fought to a 22-11 half margin at the Braves’ expense.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley drew within 35-25 in the third quarter.

The Electrics held on with a 15-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Duncan Falls Philo and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley played in a 39-35 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Berlin Hiland and Duncan Falls Philo took on New Lexington on Jan. 24 at New Lexington High School.

Franklin Furnace Green defeats New Boston Glenwood

Franklin Furnace Green dismissed New Boston Glenwood by a 61-29 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and New Boston Glenwood squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, New Boston Glenwood faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Franklin Furnace Green took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 24 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Gates Mills Hawken dominates Cleveland Central Catholic

Gates Mills Hawken dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-46 win over Cleveland Central Catholic in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Chesterland West Geauga.

Glen Dale John Marshall holds off Dover

Glen Dale John Marshall topped Dover 39-32 in a tough tilt on Jan. 29 in West Virginia girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Glen Dale John Marshall and Dover faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Dover High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Glen Dale John Marshall faced off against Belmont Union Local and Dover took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Jan. 22 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Hamilton Badin tacks win on Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Hamilton Badin left no doubt on Monday, controlling Franklin Bishop Fenwick from start to finish for a 53-18 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Franklin Bishop Fenwick squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati Withrow and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Cincinnati McNicholas on Jan. 20 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Hannibal River rides to cruise-control win over Matamoras Frontier

Hannibal River unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Matamoras Frontier 48-19 Monday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Hannibal River faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Matamoras Frontier took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Jan. 24 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Hanoverton United grinds out close victory over Columbiana

Hanoverton United finally found a way to top Columbiana 39-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Hanoverton United jumped in front of Columbiana 10-6 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Clippers with a 22-20 lead over the Golden Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Columbiana moved a close margin over Hanoverton United as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Golden Eagles, as they climbed out of a hole with a 39-35 scoring margin.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Columbiana faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Columbiana faced off against Wellsville and Hanoverton United took on Salineville Southern on Jan. 22 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Huber Heights Wayne overwhelms Trotwood-Madison

It was a tough night for Trotwood-Madison which was overmatched by Huber Heights Wayne in this 67-28 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Huber Heights Wayne took on Springboro on Jan. 17 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Fayette comes up short in matchup with Hudson

Hudson knocked off Fayette 52-42 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 29.

Recently on Jan. 18, Fayette squared off with Pettisville in a basketball game.

Kings Mill Kings overpowers Cincinnati Walnut Hills in thorough fashion

Kings Mill Kings rolled past Cincinnati Walnut Hills for a comfortable 52-29 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

Last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Kings Mill Kings played in a 42-32 game on Feb. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Lebanon and Kings Mill Kings took on Lebanon on Jan. 16 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Kinsman Badger earns stressful win over Hubbard

Kinsman Badger finally found a way to top Hubbard 49-40 on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Kinsman Badger faced off against Vienna Mathews and Hubbard took on Struthers on Jan. 22 at Struthers High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian overwhelms Columbus Marion-Franklin

Lancaster Fairfield Christian rolled past Columbus Marion-Franklin for a comfortable 54-10 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Independence and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Corning Miller on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Leavittsburg LaBrae delivers statement win over Youngstown Liberty

Leavittsburg LaBrae unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Liberty 56-23 Monday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Warren Champion and Youngstown Liberty took on Newton Falls on Jan. 22 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Lebanon tops Milford

Lebanon eventually beat Milford 48-38 at Milford on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lebanon and Milford squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Lebanon took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Jan. 22 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills High School.

Leesburg Fairfield routs Manchester

Leesburg Fairfield recorded a big victory over Manchester 58-21 on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield and Manchester faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Manchester High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Leesburg Fairfield faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Manchester took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Jan. 24 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Leetonia earns solid win over Youngstown Valley Christian

Leetonia grabbed a 29-19 victory at the expense of Youngstown Valley Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Leetonia and Youngstown Valley Christian squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Lisbon and Leetonia took on East Palestine on Jan. 22 at East Palestine High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange escapes Thomas Worthington in thin win

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange finally found a way to top Thomas Worthington 38-30 on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Thomas Worthington squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Recently on Jan. 23, Thomas Worthington squared off with Dublin Jerome in a basketball game.

Lima Bath dominates Lima Central Catholic in convincing showing

Lima Bath earned a convincing 52-15 win over Lima Central Catholic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last time Lima Bath and Lima Central Catholic played in a 46-23 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Lima Bath faced off against Delphos St John’s and Lima Central Catholic took on Spencerville on Jan. 23 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas grinds out close victory over Youngstown Chaney

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas posted a narrow 51-42 win over Youngstown Chaney for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Jan. 29.

Last time Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Youngstown Chaney played in a 47-32 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Cleveland Kennedy and Youngstown Chaney took on Youngstown Ursuline on Jan. 24 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

Lowellville dominates North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Lowellville handled North Jackson Jackson-Milton 56-29 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Lowellville faced off against Columbiana and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Atwater Waterloo on Jan. 25 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Marietta dominates Point Pleasant in convincing showing

Marietta recorded a big victory over Point Pleasant 54-22 for a West Virginia girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

Last time Marietta and Point Pleasant played in a 44-17 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Marietta faced off against Point Pleasant and Marietta took on Beverly Fort Frye on Jan. 22 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Martins Ferry posts win at Belmont Union Local’s expense

Martins Ferry pushed past Belmont Union Local for a 50-37 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Martins Ferry High on Jan. 29.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Martins Ferry faced off against Shadyside and Belmont Union Local took on Glen Dale John Marshall on Jan. 22 at Glen Dale John Marshall High School.

McDermott Northwest crushes Oak Hill

McDermott Northwest handled Oak Hill 53-16 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Oak Hill faced off against Latham Western.

Mineral Ridge exhales after close call with New Middletown Springfield

Mineral Ridge finally found a way to top New Middletown Springfield 58-49 on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield and Mineral Ridge faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, New Middletown Springfield faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Mineral Ridge took on Mogadore on Jan. 22 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Mogadore rides to cruise-control win over Windham

Mogadore left no doubt on Monday, controlling Windham from start to finish for a 59-35 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Windham faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Mogadore took on Ravenna Southeast on Jan. 24 at Mogadore High School.

Morgantown Trinity Christian tops Bowerston Conotton Valley

It was a tough night for Bowerston Conotton Valley which was overmatched by Morgantown Trinity Christian in this 65-42 verdict.

Morrow Little Miami defeats Cincinnati Turpin

Morrow Little Miami left no doubt on Monday, controlling Cincinnati Turpin from start to finish for a 59-33 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati Turpin took on Loveland on Jan. 22 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown collects victory over Wilmington

Mt. Orab Western Brown eventually beat Wilmington 62-47 at Mt. Orab Western Brown High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 73-45 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 22, Wilmington squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game.

Nelsonville-York survives for narrow win over Albany Alexander

Nelsonville-York topped Albany Alexander 49-42 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Albany Alexander faced off against Wellston and Nelsonville-York took on McArthur Vinton County on Jan. 18 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Newark Catholic survives overtime against Waterford

Newark Catholic took full advantage of overtime to defeat Waterford 62-61 at Newark Catholic High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Newark Catholic faced off against Johnstown and Waterford took on Glouster Trimble on Jan. 25 at Glouster Trimble High School.

Newton Falls tacks win on Garrettsville Garfield

Newton Falls recorded a big victory over Garrettsville Garfield 49-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Newton Falls squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Campbell Memorial and Newton Falls took on Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 22 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Oregon Clay posts win at Maumee’s expense

Oregon Clay knocked off Maumee 36-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Oregon Clay faced off against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Maumee took on Ottawa Hills on Jan. 23 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Pandora-Gilboa bests Oregon Cardinal Stritch

It was a tough night for Oregon Cardinal Stritch which was overmatched by Pandora-Gilboa in this 57-37 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Cory-Rawson.

Peebles tops Beaver Eastern

Peebles knocked off Beaver Eastern 51-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Beaver Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Peebles took on Williamsburg on Jan. 24 at Peebles High School.

Perrysburg overcomes Toledo Central Catholic in seat-squirming affair

Perrysburg posted a narrow 54-45 win over Toledo Central Catholic for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Toledo Central Catholic High on Jan. 29.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Perrysburg squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Perrysburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Toledo St Ursula and Perrysburg took on Napoleon on Jan. 22 at Perrysburg High School.

Poland Seminary squeezes past Canfield South Range

Poland Seminary topped Canfield South Range 48-42 in a tough tilt at Poland Seminary High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Canfield South Range showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-8 advantage over Poland Seminary as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 21-17 lead over the Raiders at the half.

Poland Seminary moved to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 48-42.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Canfield South Range faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Poland Seminary faced off against Niles and Canfield South Range took on Cortland Lakeview on Jan. 22 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Portsmouth tops Ironton

Portsmouth unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ironton 60-26 Monday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Portsmouth faced off against Coal Grove and Ironton took on Proctorville Fairland on Jan. 22 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Portsmouth Clay denies Portsmouth Sciotoville East’s challenge

Portsmouth Clay pushed past Portsmouth Sciotoville East for a 34-23 win on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Portsmouth Clay faced off against New Boston Glenwood and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Franklin Furnace Green on Jan. 22 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Proctorville Fairland dominates Chesapeake

Proctorville Fairland handled Chesapeake 76-24 in an impressive showing on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Chesapeake squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Ironton and Chesapeake took on Gallipolis Gallia on Jan. 22 at Chesapeake High School.

Rayland Buckeye Local races in front to defeat New Cumberland Oak Glen

Rayland Buckeye Local took control early and methodically pulled away to beat New Cumberland Oak Glen 46-28 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Caldwell and New Cumberland Oak Glen took on East Liverpool Beaver on Jan. 22 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Ripley RULH dominates Georgetown in convincing showing

Ripley RULH earned a convincing 56-27 win over Georgetown on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Georgetown faced off against Bethel-Tate.

Rootstown darts by Kirtland

Rootstown recorded a big victory over Kirtland 60-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Rootstown High on Jan. 29.

Last season, Rootstown and Kirtland squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Kirtland faced off against Mantua Crestwood.

Rossford exhales after close call with Northwood

Rossford topped Northwood 45-43 in a tough tilt at Rossford High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Rossford faced off against Fostoria and Northwood took on Toledo Waite on Jan. 22 at Northwood High School.

Salineville Southern tacks win on East Liverpool Beaver

Salineville Southern’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Liverpool Beaver 59-37 at Salineville Southern Local High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Salineville Southern faced off against East Palestine and East Liverpool Beaver took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Jan. 22 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Sarahsville Shenandoah edges past Lore City Buckeye Trail in tough test

Sarahsville Shenandoah posted a narrow 41-37 win over Lore City Buckeye Trail in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Feb. 12, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Wheeling Linsly on Jan. 24 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Seaman North Adams earns stressful win over Lynchburg-Clay

Seaman North Adams posted a narrow 51-45 win over Lynchburg-Clay in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Lynchburg-Clay squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Seaman North Adams faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak.

Shadyside slips past Beallsville

Shadyside finally found a way to top Beallsville 32-26 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

Recently on Jan. 22, Shadyside squared off with Martins Ferry in a basketball game.

St. Clairsville grinds out close victory over Richmond Edison

St. Clairsville finally found a way to top Richmond Edison 55-49 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 18, St Clairsville faced off against Bellaire and Richmond Edison took on Columbiana Heartland on Jan. 24 at Richmond Edison High School.

Struthers posts win at Niles’ expense

Struthers knocked off Niles 54-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Niles faced off against Poland Seminary and Struthers took on Girard on Jan. 25 at Girard High School.

The Plains Athens tacks win on Pomeroy Meigs

The Plains Athens rolled past Pomeroy Meigs for a comfortable 72-33 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Bidwell River Valley and The Plains Athens took on Bidwell River Valley on Jan. 18 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Thornville Sheridan prevails over Coshocton

Thornville Sheridan raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 86-17 win over Coshocton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Coshocton faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Coshocton faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville Maysville on Jan. 24 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe rides to cruise-control win over Greenville

Tipp City Tippecanoe recorded a big victory over Greenville 60-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

Last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Greenville played in a 50-38 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Greenville took on Vandalia Butler on Jan. 17 at Greenville High School.

Toledo Bowsher overpowers Toledo Woodward in thorough fashion

Toledo Bowsher raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-19 win over Toledo Woodward in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Sylvania Southview.

Toledo Rogers posts win at Holland Springfield’s expense

Toledo Rogers collected a solid win over Holland Springfield in a 54-35 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Northview.

Trenton Edgewood secures a win over Germantown Valley View

Trenton Edgewood collected a solid win over Germantown Valley View in a 55-41 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Germantown Valley View took on Carlisle on Jan. 22 at Carlisle High School.

Vincent Warren records thin win against Wheeling Linsly

Vincent Warren topped Wheeling Linsly 53-44 in a tough tilt at Wheeling Linsly High on Jan. 29 in West Virginia girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Wheeling Linsly faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Vincent Warren took on Beverly Fort Frye on Jan. 18 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Wadsworth earns narrow win over Uniontown Lake

Wadsworth posted a narrow 27-26 win over Uniontown Lake on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Jan. 17, Uniontown Lake squared off with Massillon Perry in a basketball game.

Warren Kennedy sets early tone to dominate Bristolville Bristol

Warren Kennedy scored early and often in an 80-41 win over Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Bristolville Bristol and Warren Kennedy played in a 50-38 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Warren Kennedy faced off against Mogadore and Bristolville Bristol took on Windham on Jan. 25 at Windham High School.

Wauseon tops Stryker

Wauseon collected a solid win over Stryker in a 43-27 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Wauseon faced off against Pettisville and Stryker took on Edgerton on Jan. 23 at Edgerton High School.

Waverly survives for narrow win over South Webster

Waverly finally found a way to top South Webster 49-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Waverly and South Webster squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Waverly faced off against West Portsmouth West and South Webster took on Wheelersburg on Jan. 22 at South Webster High School.

Weirton Weir overwhelms Cadiz Harrison Central

Weirton Weir recorded a big victory over Cadiz Harrison Central 77-54 on Jan. 29 in West Virginia girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Weirton Weir faced off against Steubenville and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Richmond Edison on Jan. 22 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Wellston bests Glouster Trimble

It was a tough night for Glouster Trimble which was overmatched by Wellston in this 53-22 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Glouster Trimble faced off against Waterford and Wellston took on Albany Alexander on Jan. 22 at Albany Alexander High School.

Wellsville secures a win over East Palestine

Wellsville collected a solid win over East Palestine in a 42-28 verdict on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, East Palestine and Wellsville faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 25, East Palestine faced off against Salineville Southern and Wellsville took on Columbiana on Jan. 22 at Wellsville High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West earns solid win over Minford

West Portsmouth West notched a win against Minford 44-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Minford squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Minford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, West Portsmouth West faced off against Waverly and Minford took on Greenfield McClain on Jan. 20 at Greenfield McClain High School.

West Union posts win at Bethel-Tate’s expense

West Union eventually beat Bethel-Tate 47-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last time Bethel-Tate and West Union played in a 38-22 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Bethel-Tate faced off against Cincinnati Hills Christian and West Union took on Williamsburg on Jan. 18 at Williamsburg High School.

Wheelersburg sprints past Lucasville Valley

Wheelersburg knocked off Lucasville Valley 50-32 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Wheelersburg faced off against South Webster and Lucasville Valley took on South Webster on Jan. 18 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Wheeling Park overpowers Steubenville in thorough fashion

Wheeling Park dismissed Steubenville by a 75-43 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Wheeling Park thundered in front of Steubenville 26-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Red battled back to make it 41-25 at the half.

Wheeling Park roared to a 63-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 25, Steubenville squared off with Weirton Weir in a basketball game.

Wickliffe posts win at Beachwood Mizrachi’s expense

Wickliffe collected a solid win over Beachwood Mizrachi in a 38-28 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Recently on Jan. 24, Wickliffe squared off with Burton Berkshire in a basketball game.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley tops Beaver Eastern

Willow Wood Symmes Valley grabbed a 49-34 victory at the expense of Beaver Eastern at Beaver Eastern High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Beaver Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Crown City South Gallia on Jan. 18 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek bests East Liverpool

Wintersville Indian Creek dismissed East Liverpool by a 64-32 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

The first quarter gave Wintersville Indian Creek a 24-4 lead over East Liverpool.

The Redskins’ shooting stormed in front for a 37-12 lead over the Potters at the half.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as East Liverpool climbed back to within 42-26.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-6 edge.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool squared off on Jan. 2, 2023 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Bellaire and East Liverpool took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Jan. 22 at East Liverpool High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central defeats Steubenville Catholic Central

Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-34 win against Steubenville Catholic Central during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 20-14 lead over Steubenville Catholic Central.

The Seminoles opened a huge 38-22 gap over the Crusaders at halftime.

Woodsfield Monroe Central roared to a 56-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles held on with a 13-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Steubenville Catholic Central played in a 56-21 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Jan. 24 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Youngstown Boardman dominates Youngstown East

Youngstown Boardman raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-17 win over Youngstown East in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last time Youngstown Boardman and Youngstown East played in a 56-30 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Youngstown East faced off against Warren Harding and Youngstown Boardman took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Jan. 24 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans overcomes Columbus Franklin Heights in seat-squirming affair

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans posted a narrow 44-37 win over Columbus Franklin Heights in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Westerville North.

