Coordinator of Student Financial Aid and Director of Enrollment Services discuss the significant changes

The Ohio State University of Mansfield is at the forefront of simplifying the financial aid process for students with the introduction of the updated Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Kendra Boggs, the Coordinator of Student Financial Aid and Jennifer Fry, Director of Enrollment Services delve into the details of this change.

Boggs, with over five years of experience at OSU, brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. Previously involved in financial customer service and tax preparation, she is well-versed in the intricacies of the FAFSA. In her current position, she plays a pivotal role in educating and assisting families with the financial aid process, emphasizing college affordability and the various aid options available to students.

“I think the most impactful part of the job is educating students about college affordability. So here at OSU Mansfield, I like to emphasize that it’s the same degree whether you start here or finish here,” Boggs said

“The tuition is affordable, we’re about 30% less than Columbus. It’s the same education, the same quality, the same rigor. We also have like several scholarships available,” Boggs said.

The new FAFSA, introduced as part of the FAFSA Simplification Act of 2020, marks the most substantial revamp in 40 years. The act, a bipartisan effort, impacts every college and university in the U.S. receiving Title IX funding.

There are some key changes, such as the shift in terminology from Expected Family Contribution (EFC) to Student Aid Index (SAI), the requirement for both parents to sign the FAFSA, and the mandatory use of the data retrieval tool.

“The student is going to log into their FAFSA and get started, and then they’re going to invite their parents to complete their section. So the student will need to know their parents’ email addresses, so that they can log in there and complete that,” Boggs said.

In cases of uncertainty or extenuating circumstances where access to parental information is limited, a crucial update includes the introduction of a “contributor wizard,” a feature designed to assist students in determining which parent should be included on the FAFSA.

This user-friendly approach ensures that even students facing unique challenges can navigate the financial aid process with ease.

The implementation of the new FAFSA has been phased in over the last year, with a soft launch underway. The Department of Education plans to send FAFSA information to universities at the end of January, creating a condensed timeline for financial aid administrators.

Boggs urges students to complete the FAFSA before college priority deadlines and explore scholarship opportunities.

Jennifer Fry has been with OSU for 15 years, and is serving her sixth year as Director of Enrollment Services. The Office of Enrollment Services helps students who are looking to start their educational journey at Ohio State Mansfield.

“We help students with the admission process by meeting them where they are at, from considering if college is right for them to the paperwork of applying to the day they enroll in classes,” Fry said.

She says with the new FAFSA, the goal is to lessen the amount of time and complexity to complete the application. New features even automatically download tax information for those with a FSA ID.

“College is an investment in their future, time and money. I believe students need to find the best fit for them after high school and that is what we talk about with them. It is important to understand what the remaining balance to be paid out of pocket will be after aid and scholarships,” Fry said.

“Their involvement in school activities and organizations outside of school are setting them up to receive scholarships. They need to apply for them. Start tracking application questions and answers in a word document. Many applications ask similar questions and there is no need to recreate similar answers from the beginning,” Fry said.

Ohio State Mansfield is committed to providing students with the tools and information they need to navigate the financial aid process successfully. With the updated FAFSA, students can expect a simplified and user-friendly application, opening doors to more opportunities for financial support.

As the FAFSA soft launch continues, students are advised to approach the application process with diligence, complete the form before college deadlines, and explore scholarship opportunities to make the most of their financial aid options. The introduction of the updated FAFSA marks a significant step towards enhancing accessibility and transparency in the financial aid landscape at OSU Mansfield.

Create your FSA ID at studentaid.gov, and visit https://mansfield.osu.edu/future-students/financial-aid for more information.