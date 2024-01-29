OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 29, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Brunswick escapes Mentor in thin win

Brunswick posted a narrow 76-68 win over Mentor in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Brunswick opened with a 20-13 advantage over Mentor through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Cardinals climbed back to within 37-31.

Mentor moved ahead of Brunswick 54-47 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Blue Devils, as they climbed out of a hole with a 76-68 scoring margin.

Last time Mentor and Brunswick played in a 80-66 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Brunswick faced off against Euclid.

Cardington-Lincoln carves slim margin over Columbus Horizon

Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 67-62 win over Columbus Horizon at Cardington High on Jan. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped in front of Columbus Horizon 24-12 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Hawks fought to 38-32.

Columbus Horizon stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 53-48.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Mt Gilead and Columbus Horizon took on Columbus Cristo Rey on Jan. 22 at Cristo Rey Columbus High School.

Cleveland Glenville routs Cleveland Adams

Cleveland Glenville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland Adams 80-36 Monday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Columbus West tops Columbus Franklin Heights

Columbus West handled Columbus Franklin Heights 84-40 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 29.

Columbus West opened with a 33-2 advantage over Columbus Franklin Heights through the first quarter.

The Falcons didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 47-22 at the intermission.

Columbus West charged to a 71-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cowboys held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Canal Winchester on Jan. 23 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Cortland Maplewood collects victory over Ashtabula St. John

Cortland Maplewood collected a solid win over Ashtabula St. John in a 64-45 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 29.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Ashtabula St John faced off against Kinsman Badger and Cortland Maplewood took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Jan. 24 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Metamora Evergreen claims tight victory against Sherwood Fairview

Metamora Evergreen finally found a way to top Sherwood Fairview 55-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Sherwood Fairview started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Metamora Evergreen at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Apaches would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 27-16 lead on the Vikings.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Metamora Evergreen and Sherwood Fairview locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-11 edge.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Defiance and Metamora Evergreen took on Pettisville on Jan. 20 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut earns stressful win over Marion Harding

Sunbury Big Walnut posted a narrow 59-51 win over Marion Harding in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Last season, Marion Harding and Sunbury Big Walnut squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Marion Harding faced off against Shelby and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Westerville South on Jan. 23 at Westerville South High School.

Temperance State Line Christian rides to cruise-control win over Canton Heritage Christian

Temperance State Line Christian rolled past Canton Heritage Christian for a comfortable 56-34 victory during this Michigan boys high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

The Plains Athens outlasts Wellston

The Plains Athens eventually beat Wellston 60-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 29.

Last season, Wellston and The Plains Athens squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at The Plains Athens High School.

Wickliffe escapes Middlefield Cardinal in thin win

Wickliffe posted a narrow 69-61 win over Middlefield Cardinal for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Middlefield Cardinal High on Jan. 29.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Wickliffe faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Wickliffe High School.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Cuyahoga Heights and Wickliffe took on Chagrin Falls on Jan. 23 at Wickliffe High School.

