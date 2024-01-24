Westerville South knocked off Sunbury Big Walnut 58-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Westerville South faced off against Columbus Africentric and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Worthington on Jan. 16 at Thomas Worthington High School.

