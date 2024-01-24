Columbus Franklin Heights posted a narrow 52-49 win over Canal Winchester for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Franklin Heights High on Jan. 23.

Columbus Franklin Heights darted in front of Canal Winchester 14-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians jumped a tight margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Canal Winchester with a 40-36 lead over Columbus Franklin Heights heading into the third quarter.

The Falcons pulled off a stirring 16-9 final quarter to trip the Indians.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Delaware and Canal Winchester took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Jan. 12 at Canal Winchester High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.