Hiland collected a solid win over Tuscarawas Valley in a 65-48 verdict at Tuscarawas Valley High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Hiland jumped in front of Tuscarawas Valley 20-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a thin 33-23 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Hiland thundered to a 49-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

Last season, Hiland and Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Hiland faced off against Sandy Valley.

