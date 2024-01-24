Hiland rolled past Sandy Valley for a comfortable 71-31 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

The first quarter gave Hiland a 22-7 lead over Sandy Valley.

The Hawks registered a 42-11 advantage at half over the Cardinals.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Hiland and Sandy Valley played in a 49-17 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 15, Hiland squared off with Olmsted Falls in a basketball game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.