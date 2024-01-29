Dale Lynn Flanigan, 71, of Mansfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord Jesus on January 22, 2024 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield following an extended illness. On December 10, 1952 he was born in Warren, Ohio to the late Edward T. Flanigan and Grace E. (Morris). On September 10, 1977 he married Nancy E. Flanigan (Glover) in Sharon, Pennsylvania and together they shared 46 years of marriage.

Dale had worked at Rockwell International in Newton Falls, Best Auto Sales in Niles, Oakfield Restorations in Bristolville, Decca Manufacturing in Lexington, Therm-O-Disc in Mansfield and Ohio State Highway Patrol DHQ at the Bucyrus Post. He loved outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, quad trail riding and horseback riding. He also enjoyed genealogy research and photography.

Dale’s proudest achievements were graduating in 1971 from Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio and in 1993 from ETI Technical College in Niles, Ohio with an associate’s degree in electronics engineering. Also that he served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a PVT in Aniston, Alabama where he was honorably discharged.

Dale was known for his great sense of humor, very funny, sensitive and kind. He was also intelligent, hardworking, creative and a true friend and companion.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Glover) Flanigan; son, E. Thomas Flanigan; granddaughter, Kayla ; sisters, Linda Genova of Youngstown and Karen Pealer of Tennessee; brother, John Flanigan of Florida; nephew, Nicholas Davies and numerous , nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Flanigan; sisters, Nancy Scott and Joan Ramsey; nephew, Ryan Davies and much loved father and mother-in-law, Coit D & L. Eileen (Gower) Glover.

There will be no visitation, nor traditional funeral services held in accordance to his wishes. A possible memorial/ Life Celebration service could take place for extended family and friends in the late spring or early summer 2024.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org