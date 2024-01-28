Sherwood Fairview took full advantage of overtime to defeat Bryan 60-59 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bryan, as it began with a 16-6 edge over Sherwood Fairview through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Bears moved ahead by earning a 24-15 advantage over the Apaches at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Bryan with a 34-29 lead over Sherwood Fairview heading into the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Apaches and the Golden Bears locked in a 51-51 stalemate.

Sherwood Fairview held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

