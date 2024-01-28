OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 27, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Alliance Marlington narrowly defeats Alliance

Alliance Marlington collected a solid win over Alliance in a 70-60 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Alliance and Alliance Marlington played in a 63-54 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Alliance Marlington faced off against Beloit West Branch and Alliance took on Salem on Jan. 20 at Salem High School.

Anna collects victory over West Liberty-Salem

Anna collected a solid win over West Liberty-Salem in a 46-34 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Anna High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Anna and West Liberty-Salem squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Anna faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and West Liberty-Salem took on London Madison-Plains on Jan. 16 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Antwerp dominates Hamler Patrick Henry in convincing showing

Antwerp raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-41 win over Hamler Patrick Henry in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Antwerp played in a 35-22 game on March 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Antwerp faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Leipsic on Jan. 20 at Leipsic High School.

Arcanum records thin win against West Milton Milton-Union

Arcanum posted a narrow 46-41 win over West Milton Milton-Union at Arcanum High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Arcanum and West Milton Milton-Union squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Arcanum faced off against New Bremen and West Milton Milton-Union took on Sidney Lehman on Jan. 19 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe holds off Bradford

Arcanum Franklin Monroe posted a narrow 64-58 win over Bradford for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bradford, as it began with a 14-6 edge over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Railroaders would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 31-19 lead on the Jets.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Bradford locked in a 46-46 stalemate.

The Jets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-12 edge.

Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bradford faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Yellow Springs on Jan. 20 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon claims victory against New Riegel

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon notched a win against New Riegel 56-46 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and New Riegel squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Fostoria and New Riegel took on Elmore Woodmore on Jan. 12 at New Riegel High School.

Beaver Eastern routs Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Beaver Eastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-34 win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Beaver Eastern darted in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 15-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 32-16 advantage at half over the Tartans.

Beaver Eastern roared to a 54-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Beaver Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 12 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian takes down Dayton Dominion

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian handled Dayton Dominion 64-30 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Dominion Academy on Jan. 27.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian opened with a 20-14 advantage over Dayton Dominion through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 30-20 advantage at intermission over the Sabers.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian stormed to a 52-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 12-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian faced off against Lima Temple Christian.

Bluffton overcomes McComb’s lead to earn win

Bluffton overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 67-44 win over McComb on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bluffton and McComb squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, McComb faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Bluffton took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 20 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Bowling Green escapes close call with Tiffin Columbian

Bowling Green posted a narrow 57-49 win over Tiffin Columbian at Tiffin Columbian High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky Perkins and Bowling Green took on Perrysburg on Jan. 19 at Bowling Green High School.

Brookville outlasts Pleasant Hill Newton in overtime classic

Brookville topped Pleasant Hill Newton in a 66-62 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Ansonia and Brookville took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Jan. 20 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

Bucyrus Wynford claims victory against Marion Elgin

Bucyrus Wynford eventually beat Marion Elgin 70-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Recently on Jan. 23, Marion Elgin squared off with Cory-Rawson in a basketball game.

Caldwell records thin win against Hannibal River

Caldwell finally found a way to top Hannibal River 51-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hannibal River faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell took on Barnesville on Jan. 20 at Caldwell High School.

Cambridge claims victory against Wintersville Indian Creek

Cambridge knocked off Wintersville Indian Creek 64-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Cambridge opened with a 23-7 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Redskins showed their spirit while rallying to within 36-24 at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 47-35.

The Bobcats held on with a 17-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and Cambridge squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against St Clairsville and Cambridge took on Belmont Union on Jan. 16 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee dominates Carlisle in convincing showing

Camden Preble Shawnee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-37 win over Carlisle during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Camden Preble Shawnee opened with a 16-9 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.

The Arrows registered a 37-18 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Camden Preble Shawnee stormed to a 52-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Arrows got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-5 edge.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Carlisle faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Carlisle took on Dayton Oakwood on Jan. 19 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Canfield darts by Salem

Canfield recorded a big victory over Salem 63-27 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Canfield and Salem played in a 68-51 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Canfield faced off against Warren Harding and Salem took on Minerva on Jan. 23 at Salem High School.

Cardington-Lincoln takes advantage of early margin to defeat Danville

Cardington-Lincoln rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-51 win over Danville in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Danville squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Mt Gilead and Danville took on Howard East Knox on Jan. 17 at Danville High School.

Convoy Crestview falls to Celina in OT

Celina topped Convoy Crestview in a 59-56 overtime thriller in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Celina opened with a 26-22 advantage over Convoy Crestview through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a narrow 29-22 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Celina and Convoy Crestview locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs and the Knights locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

Celina held on with a 12-9 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Celina faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Celina faced off against Elida and Convoy Crestview took on Harrod Allen East on Jan. 19 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern earns solid win over Chillicothe Huntington

Chillicothe Southeastern knocked off Chillicothe Huntington 58-40 at Chillicothe Southeastern High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Huntington took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 20 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Chillicothe Unioto claims tight victory against Frankfort Adena

Chillicothe Unioto posted a narrow 50-42 win over Frankfort Adena in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Chillicothe Unioto opened with a 14-9 advantage over Frankfort Adena through the first quarter.

The Shermans opened a small 24-19 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Chillicothe Unioto darted to a 37-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shermans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Frankfort Adena faced off against McDermott Northwest and Chillicothe Unioto took on Circleville on Jan. 18 at Circleville High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace outlasts Piketon to earn OT victory

Chillicothe Zane Trace took full advantage of overtime to defeat Piketon 53-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Piketon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers’ shooting moved in front for a 21-16 lead over the Redstreaks at the intermission.

Chillicothe Zane Trace darted to a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Pioneers and the Redstreaks locked in a 45-45 stalemate.

Chillicothe Zane Trace got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-4 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Piketon faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Piketon took on Hillsboro on Jan. 17 at Piketon High School.

Cincinnati Aiken edges past St. Leon East Central in tough test

Cincinnati Aiken topped St. Leon East Central 64-61 in a tough tilt at Cincinnati Aiken High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Aiken and St Leon East Central faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at St Leon East Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and St Leon East Central took on Harrison on Jan. 20 at Harrison High School.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey thwarts Cincinnati North College Hill’s quest

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey grabbed a 55-43 victory at the expense of Cincinnati North College Hill during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey took on Cincinnati Riverview East on Jan. 22 at Cincinnati Riverview East Academy.

Cincinnati Elder crushes Kettering Fairmont

Cincinnati Elder earned a convincing 61-38 win over Kettering Fairmont on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Kettering Fairmont squared off on March 4, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Springboro and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati La Salle on Jan. 19 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas bests Cincinnati Turpin

Cincinnati McNicholas handled Cincinnati Turpin 70-50 in an impressive showing on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati McNicholas played in a 61-48 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Kettering Alter.

Cincinnati Moeller sprints past Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Cincinnati Moeller grabbed a 47-28 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Walnut Hills in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati Moeller took on Fort Thomas Highlands on Jan. 14 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati College Prep

Cincinnati St. Xavier’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati College Prep 67-47 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against West Chester Lakota West.

Cincinnati Western Hills claims tight victory against Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Cincinnati Western Hills posted a narrow 56-54 win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cincinnati Western Hills and Columbus Linden-Mckinley squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Columbus Linden-Mckinley Stem Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Beechcroft.

Cincinnati Wyoming routs St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Wyoming unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63-30 Saturday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Dayton Oakwood and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Colerain on Jan. 22 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Clayton Northmont thwarts Dayton Ponitz’s quest

Clayton Northmont collected a solid win over Dayton Ponitz in a 51-40 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Clayton Northmont faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Dayton Ponitz took on Dayton Marshall on Jan. 19 at Dayton Ponitz.

Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph slips past Mentor Lake Catholic

Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph finally found a way to top Mentor Lake Catholic 81-78 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Garfield Heights Trinity.

Coldwater outlasts Van Wert

Coldwater eventually beat Van Wert 49-34 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Coldwater and Van Wert squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Van Wert faced off against Bryan and Coldwater took on St Marys on Jan. 20 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Cleveland Heights falls to Columbus Beechcroft in OT

Columbus Beechcroft used overtime to slip past Cleveland Heights 73-68 at Columbus Beechcroft High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Cleveland Heights took on Euclid on Jan. 12 at Euclid High School.

Columbus Northland tops Geneva SPIRE

Columbus Northland notched a win against Geneva SPIRE 56-42 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Recently on Jan. 12, Columbus Northland squared off with Columbus Whetstone in a basketball game.

Columbus Wellington dominates Corning Miller

Columbus Wellington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-44 win over Corning Miller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Columbus Wellington jumped in front of Corning Miller 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 24-16 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Columbus Wellington roared to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Corning Miller faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Columbus Wellington took on Grove City Christian on Jan. 19 at Grove City Christian School.

KIPP Columbus thwarts Columbus Horizon’s quest

KIPP Columbus collected a solid win over Columbus Horizon in a 47-37 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last season, Columbus Horizon and KIPP Columbus squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at KIPP Columbus High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Columbus Horizon faced off against Columbus Cristo Rey and KIPP Columbus took on New Lexington on Jan. 13 at KIPP Columbus High School.

Continental slips past Pioneer North Central

Continental posted a narrow 36-29 win over Pioneer North Central for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Continental High on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Continental a 12-8 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Eagles battled back to make it 18-17 at the intermission.

Continental darted to a 25-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Continental faced off against Fort Jennings and Pioneer North Central took on Hicksville on Jan. 20 at Hicksville High School.

Coshocton prevails over Duncan Falls Philo

Coshocton earned a convincing 82-55 win over Duncan Falls Philo for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Last season, Coshocton and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on McConnelsville Morgan on Jan. 12 at Coshocton High School.

Covington escapes Ansonia in thin win

Covington topped Ansonia 68-66 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Ansonia and Covington squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Covington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Ansonia faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Covington took on Versailles on Jan. 20 at Versailles High School.

Dalton sprints past Willoughby Cornerstone

Dalton collected a solid win over Willoughby Cornerstone in a 76-61 verdict on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Dalton a 24-13 lead over Willoughby Cornerstone.

The Bulldogs opened an enormous 41-26 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

Willoughby Cornerstone battled back to make it 55-49 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-12 edge.

Last time Willoughby Cornerstone and Dalton played in a 60-56 game on March 1, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and Dalton took on Toledo Christian on Jan. 20 at Dalton High School.

Dayton Carroll escapes close call with Trenton Edgewood

Dayton Carroll topped Trenton Edgewood 56-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Bellbrook.

Dayton Miami Valley tacks win on Franklin Middletown Christian

Dayton Miami Valley handled Franklin Middletown Christian 60-34 in an impressive showing at Franklin Middletown Christian High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Dayton Oakwood exhales after close call with Fairborn

Dayton Oakwood posted a narrow 64-59 win over Fairborn in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Fairborn took on Vandalia Butler on Jan. 19 at Vandalia Butler High School.

East Dayton Christian overwhelms Sidney Christian Academy

East Dayton Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sidney Christian Academy 49-22 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

De Graff Riverside claims tight victory against Sidney Fairlawn

De Graff Riverside posted a narrow 63-60 win over Sidney Fairlawn for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Anna and De Graff Riverside took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 12 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Defiance Tinora overwhelms West Unity Hilltop

Defiance Tinora scored early and often to roll over West Unity Hilltop 52-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and West Unity Hilltop squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Defiance Tinora faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and West Unity Hilltop took on Camden-Frontier on Jan. 16 at Camden-Frontier High School.

Delphos St. John’s survives for narrow win over Spencerville

Delphos St. John’s finally found a way to top Spencerville 65-60 at Spencerville High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Spencerville and Delphos St John’s squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Delphos Saint John’s High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Spencerville faced off against Arlington and Delphos St John’s took on Rockford Parkway on Jan. 23 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Dublin Coffman sprints past Dublin Scioto

Dublin Coffman collected a solid win over Dublin Scioto in a 45-33 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Dublin Scioto faced off against Westerville South and Dublin Coffman took on Upper Arlington on Jan. 12 at Upper Arlington High School.

East Liverpool Beaver dominates Bellaire in convincing showing

East Liverpool Beaver raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 86-56 win over Bellaire for an Ohio boys basketball victory at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave East Liverpool Beaver a 21-9 lead over Bellaire.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Big Reds made it 38-27.

East Liverpool Beaver roared to a 63-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers held on with a 23-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bellaire and East Liverpool Beaver faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Bellaire took on Martins Ferry on Jan. 17 at Martins Ferry High School.

Edgerton carves slim margin over Edon

Edgerton finally found a way to top Edon 46-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Edgerton and Edon squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Edon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Edgerton faced off against Montpelier.

Fairport Harbor Fairport barely beats Cortland Maplewood

Fairport Harbor Fairport topped Cortland Maplewood 69-66 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Last time Fairport Harbor Fairport and Cortland Maplewood played in a 54-47 game on Feb. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Windham and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 12 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Fayette grinds out close victory over Hicksville

Fayette posted a narrow 37-36 win over Hicksville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Hicksville faced off against Pioneer North Central and Fayette took on Delta on Jan. 20 at Fayette High School.

Felicity-Franklin denies St. Bernard-Elmwood Place’s challenge

Felicity-Franklin notched a win against St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Felicity-Franklin Local High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Felicity-Franklin and St Bernard-Elmwood Place squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at St Bernard Saint Bernard-Elmwood Place High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton pushes over Columbus Grove

Findlay Liberty-Benton eventually beat Columbus Grove 59-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Columbus Grove squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Bluffton and Columbus Grove took on Kalida on Jan. 20 at Kalida High School.

Fort Jennings outlasts New Knoxville

Fort Jennings collected a solid win over New Knoxville in a 52-34 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fort Jennings High on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Fort Jennings faced off against Continental and New Knoxville took on St Henry on Jan. 19 at St Henry Saint Henry High School.

Fort Loramie thwarts Miamisburg Dayton Christian’s quest

Fort Loramie collected a solid win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian in a 45-26 verdict on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Fort Loramie faced off against Minster and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Jan. 19 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

Fort Recovery darts by Union City Mississinawa Valley

Fort Recovery handled Union City Mississinawa Valley 74-41 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Union City Mississinawa Valley High on Jan. 27.

Last time Fort Recovery and Union City Mississinawa Valley played in a 85-44 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Fort Recovery took on Coldwater on Jan. 19 at Fort Recovery High School.

Fredericktown overcomes North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Fredericktown notched a win against North Robinson Colonel Crawford 55-38 at Fredericktown High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 17, Fredericktown squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game.

Gahanna Lincoln grinds out close victory over Columbus Walnut Ridge

Gahanna Lincoln topped Columbus Walnut Ridge 66-60 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Lewis Center Orange and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pickerington North on Jan. 19 at Pickerington North High School.

Galion Northmor secures a win over Howard East Knox

Galion Northmor eventually beat Howard East Knox 61-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Howard East Knox faced off against Danville and Galion Northmor took on Fredericktown on Jan. 13 at Galion Northmor High School.

Gates Mills Hawken denies Gates Mills Gilmour’s challenge

Gates Mills Hawken collected a solid win over Gates Mills Gilmour in a 51-35 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Hawken a 14-5 lead over Gates Mills Gilmour.

The Hawks’ shooting charged in front for a 30-15 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 40-28.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-7 edge.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Gates Mills Hawken faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Chagrin Falls and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Garfield Heights Trinity on Jan. 16 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Granville thwarts Columbus Marion-Franklin’s quest

Granville knocked off Columbus Marion-Franklin 79-60 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Briggs and Granville took on Zanesville on Jan. 19 at Granville High School.

Grove City Central Crossing tops Columbus Mifflin

Grove City Central Crossing grabbed a 60-43 victory at the expense of Columbus Mifflin for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Grove City Central Crossing High on Jan. 27.

Grove City Central Crossing darted in front of Columbus Mifflin 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets’ offense darted in front for a 31-21 lead over the Punchers at halftime.

Grove City Central Crossing jumped to a 46-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Comets held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Grove City and Columbus Mifflin took on Cleveland Campus on Jan. 16 at Cleveland Campus International School.

Grove City Christian overwhelms Sugar Grove Berne Union

Grove City Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sugar Grove Berne Union 68-38 Saturday in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last time Grove City Christian and Sugar Grove Berne Union played in a 46-43 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Grove City Christian took on Columbus Wellington on Jan. 19 at Grove City Christian School.

Harrod Allen East defeats Dola Hardin Northern

Harrod Allen East unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dola Hardin Northern 67-36 Saturday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Dola Hardin Northern squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Harrod Allen East faced off against Convoy Crestview and Dola Hardin Northern took on Ada on Jan. 20 at Ada High School.

Hilliard Bradley bests Newark

Hilliard Bradley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-31 win over Newark in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Newark faced off against Lancaster and Hilliard Bradley took on Akron Hoban on Jan. 14 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Jackson Center escapes close call with Maria Stein Marion Local

Jackson Center topped Maria Stein Marion Local 58-55 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last time Jackson Center and Maria Stein Marion Local played in a 45-30 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against New Bremen and Jackson Center took on Wapakoneta on Jan. 20 at Jackson Center High School.

Kalida holds off Leipsic

Kalida posted a narrow 57-48 win over Leipsic for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Leipsic High on Jan. 27.

Last time Kalida and Leipsic played in a 62-39 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Leipsic faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Kalida took on Columbus Grove on Jan. 20 at Kalida High School.

Kenton outlasts Van Buren in multi-OT classic

It took extra time, but Kenton finally beat Van Buren 69-68 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Kenton faced off against Defiance and Van Buren took on Arcadia on Jan. 17 at Van Buren High School.

Kirtland dominates Cleveland St. Martin de Porres

Kirtland’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cleveland St. Martin de Porres 63-33 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Kirtland faced off against Beachwood.

Lancaster Fisher overcomes Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Lancaster Fisher collected a solid win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian in a 76-66 verdict on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lancaster Fisher jumped in front of Lancaster Fairfield Christian 21-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 30-28 at the half.

Lancaster Fisher jumped to a 51-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Irish got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-21 edge.

Last time Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Lancaster Fisher played in a 53-47 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Corning Miller and Lancaster Fisher took on Millersport on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy barely beats Powell Olentangy Liberty

Lewis Center Olentangy finally found a way to top Powell Olentangy Liberty 57-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off on Jan. 29, 2023 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Creston Norwayne and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Pittsburgh Imani Christian on Jan. 20 at Pittsburgh Imani Christian Academy.

Lima Temple Christian outlasts Vanlue

Lima Temple Christian eventually beat Vanlue 54-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Lima Temple Christian and Vanlue squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Vanlue High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Vanlue faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Lima Temple Christian took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Jan. 23 at Lima Temple Christian School.

Mansfield Christian narrowly defeats Marengo Highland

Mansfield Christian eventually beat Marengo Highland 70-58 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Mansfield Christian faced off against Danville and Marengo Highland took on Marion Pleasant on Jan. 19 at Marengo Highland High School.

Martins Ferry pushes over Cadiz Harrison Central

Martins Ferry notched a win against Cadiz Harrison Central 59-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Martins Ferry squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Martins Ferry took on Bellaire on Jan. 17 at Martins Ferry High School.

Martinsburg Spring Mills collects victory over Dayton Dunbar

Martinsburg Spring Mills eventually beat Dayton Dunbar 53-37 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Dayton Meadowdale.

McDermott Northwest sprints past Mowrystown Whiteoak

McDermott Northwest grabbed a 57-44 victory at the expense of Mowrystown Whiteoak during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

McDermott Northwest moved in front of Mowrystown Whiteoak 23-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Mohawks opened a monstrous 37-19 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Mowrystown Whiteoak made it 46-34.

The Mohawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-10 edge.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, McDermott Northwest faced off against Frankfort Adena and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on West Union on Jan. 23 at West Union High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley bests Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley handled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64-41 in an impressive showing at Mcguffey Upper Scioto Valley High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Ada and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Richwood North Union on Jan. 19 at Richwood North Union High School.

Meadow Bridge pushes over Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian

Meadow Bridge knocked off Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian 55-42 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Miller City pockets slim win over Haviland Wayne Trace

Miller City posted a narrow 52-45 win over Haviland Wayne Trace in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Miller City a 15-12 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 23-20 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Miller City darted to a 40-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders narrowed the gap 17-12 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Berlin Hiland and Miller City took on Ottoville on Jan. 19 at Miller City High School.

Minster overpowers Waynesfield-Goshen in thorough fashion

Minster dominated from start to finish in an imposing 82-49 win over Waynesfield-Goshen in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Minster faced off against Fort Loramie and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Cory-Rawson on Jan. 19 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Morral Ridgedale dominates Groveport Madison Christian

Morral Ridgedale dominated Groveport Madison Christian 69-43 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Morral Ridgedale jumped in front of Groveport Madison Christian 23-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 45-19 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Groveport Madison Christian showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 56-35.

The Rockets held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Groveport Madison Christian took on Etna Liberty Christian on Jan. 16 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

Mt. Gilead records thin win against Centerburg

Mt. Gilead posted a narrow 48-45 win over Centerburg for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mt. Gilead High on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Mt Gilead faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg took on Fredericktown on Jan. 17 at Fredericktown High School.

Hillsboro comes up short in matchup with Mt. Orab Western Brown

Mt. Orab Western Brown collected a solid win over Hillsboro in a 67-57 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Hillsboro faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Hillsboro High School.

Recently on Jan. 17, Hillsboro squared off with Piketon in a basketball game.

New Madison Tri-Village thwarts Troy Christian’s quest

New Madison Tri-Village notched a win against Troy Christian 44-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Recently on Jan. 20, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with Smithville in a basketball game.

Newport Central Catholic claims victory against Cincinnati Hughes

Newport Central Catholic grabbed a 75-57 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Hughes in a Kentucky boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cincinnati Hughes faced off against Cincinnati Aiken.

Northwood slips past North Baltimore

Northwood posted a narrow 52-51 win over North Baltimore on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Northwood faced off against Maumee and North Baltimore took on Lima Perry on Jan. 19 at North Baltimore High School.

Oak Harbor dominates Vermilion

Oak Harbor scored early and often to roll over Vermilion 62-34 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Oak Harbor and Vermilion played in a 56-52 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Oak Harbor faced off against Maumee.

Old Fort denies Gibsonburg’s challenge

Old Fort pushed past Gibsonburg for a 56-43 win on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Old Fort and Gibsonburg faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Gibsonburg faced off against Kansas Lakota and Old Fort took on Elmore Woodmore on Jan. 22 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf overcomes Berlin Hiland in seat-squirming affair

Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Berlin Hiland 59-56 at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Berlin Hiland, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Ottawa-Glandorf through the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks moved ahead by earning a 31-29 advantage over the Titans at the end of the second quarter.

Berlin Hiland enjoyed a 48-38 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf to start the fourth quarter.

The Titans fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Hawks.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Lima and Berlin Hiland took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Jan. 20 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Oxford Talawanda claims tight victory against Brookville Franklin County

Oxford Talawanda topped Brookville Franklin County 38-32 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Oxford Talawanda and Brookville Franklin County played in a 48-46 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 16, Oxford Talawanda squared off with Trenton Edgewood in a basketball game.

Paulding pockets slim win over Montpelier

Paulding topped Montpelier 48-39 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Paulding faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Montpelier took on Edgerton on Jan. 20 at Montpelier High School.

Peebles exhales after close call with Ironton St. Joseph

Peebles posted a narrow 54-53 win over Ironton St. Joseph in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Peebles faced off against Georgetown and Ironton St Joseph took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Jan. 12 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Plain City Shekinah tacks win on Westerville Oakstone

Plain City Shekinah dismissed Westerville Oakstone by a 68-22 count on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Plain City Shekinah faced off against Etna Liberty Christian.

Racine Southern secures a win over Crown City South Gallia

Racine Southern knocked off Crown City South Gallia 51-37 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Racine Southern High on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Racine Southern faced off against New Boston Glenwood and Crown City South Gallia took on Beaver Eastern on Jan. 12 at Beaver Eastern High School.

Cory-Rawson rides to cruise-control win over Toledo Jones Leadership

Cory-Rawson rolled past Toledo Jones Leadership for a comfortable 56-14 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Recently on Jan. 23, Cory-Rawson squared off with Marion Elgin in a basketball game.

Rockford Parkway pushes over Van Wert Lincolnview

Rockford Parkway notched a win against Van Wert Lincolnview 47-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Columbus Grove and Rockford Parkway took on Delphos St John’s on Jan. 23 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Russia prevails over Versailles

Russia earned a convincing 61-32 win over Versailles in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Russia opened with an 18-7 advantage over Versailles through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-13 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Russia roared to a 52-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 11-9 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Russia faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Russia faced off against Houston and Versailles took on Covington on Jan. 20 at Versailles High School.

Sandusky St. Mary crushes Elmore Woodmore

Sandusky St. Mary dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-40 win over Elmore Woodmore during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Old Fort.

Seaman North Adams earns narrow win over Portsmouth

Seaman North Adams topped Portsmouth 57-51 in a tough tilt on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Portsmouth faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Seaman North Adams High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Portsmouth faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Seaman North Adams took on Fayetteville-Perry on Jan. 23 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

Shadyside rides to cruise-control win over Bridgeport

Shadyside dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-33 win over Bridgeport in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last time Shadyside and Bridgeport played in a 72-36 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Shadyside faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Bridgeport took on Matamoras Frontier on Jan. 17 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

Sherwood Fairview outlasts Bryan to earn OT victory

Sherwood Fairview took full advantage of overtime to defeat Bryan 60-59 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bryan, as it began with a 16-6 edge over Sherwood Fairview through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Bears moved ahead by earning a 24-15 advantage over the Apaches at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Bryan with a 34-29 lead over Sherwood Fairview heading into the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Apaches and the Golden Bears locked in a 51-51 stalemate.

Sherwood Fairview held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Sherwood Fairview and Bryan squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bryan faced off against Van Wert and Sherwood Fairview took on Defiance on Jan. 20 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

St. Henry thwarts Wapakoneta’s quest

St. Henry handed Wapakoneta a tough 57-40 loss on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 20, St Henry faced off against Ottoville and Wapakoneta took on Jackson Center on Jan. 20 at Jackson Center High School.

St. Marys records thin win against Lewistown Indian Lake

St. Marys posted a narrow 63-59 win over Lewistown Indian Lake in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Wooster Triway and St Marys took on Coldwater on Jan. 20 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

St. Clairsville squeezes past Belmont Union

St. Clairsville finally found a way to top Belmont Union 84-77 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Belmont Union and St Clairsville played in a 59-45 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, St Clairsville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Belmont Union took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 20 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central overcomes Matamoras Frontier in seat-squirming affair

Steubenville Catholic Central topped Matamoras Frontier 33-30 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Steubenville Catholic Central a 7-6 lead over Matamoras Frontier.

The Crusaders fought to a 16-12 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Steubenville Catholic Central and Matamoras Frontier locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

The Crusaders held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Bridgeport and Steubenville Catholic Central took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Jan. 20 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking barely beats McArthur Vinton County

Stewart Federal Hocking topped McArthur Vinton County 68-62 in a tough tilt on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Stewart Federal Hocking opened with a 19-17 advantage over McArthur Vinton County through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 39-37 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Stewart Federal Hocking moved to a 60-54 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Stewart Federal Hocking and McArthur Vinton County squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Wellston and Stewart Federal Hocking took on South Webster on Jan. 13 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut edges past Columbus Bishop Watterson in tough test

Sunbury Big Walnut finally found a way to top Columbus Bishop Watterson 52-46 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Last season, Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Delaware and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Wadsworth on Jan. 20 at Wadsworth High School.

Tiffin Calvert tops Kansas Lakota

Tiffin Calvert earned a convincing 70-32 win over Kansas Lakota in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Kansas Lakota faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Jan. 20 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe delivers statement win over Bellbrook

Tipp City Tippecanoe dismissed Bellbrook by a 60-37 count on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Bellbrook took on Wheelersburg on Jan. 20 at Wheelersburg High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace sprints past Waverly

Washington Court House Miami Trace eventually beat Waverly 54-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Washington Court House Miami Trace jumped in front of Waverly 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 29-23 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 39-33.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-10 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Waverly took on Minford on Jan. 18 at Minford High School.

Rossford comes up short in matchup with Wauseon

Wauseon knocked off Rossford 58-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last season, Rossford and Wauseon faced off on March 2, 2023 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Rossford faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Wauseon took on Swanton on Jan. 19 at Swanton High School.

Wellsville tops New Cumberland Oak Glen

Wellsville handed New Cumberland Oak Glen a tough 56-38 loss in West Virginia boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Last season, Wellsville and New Cumberland Oak Glen faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, New Cumberland Oak Glen faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Wellsville took on Salineville Southern on Jan. 18 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Wheeling Linsly survives for narrow win over Kettering Alter

Wheeling Linsly posted a narrow 47-42 win over Kettering Alter at Wheeling Linsly High on Jan. 27 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Kettering Alter faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas.

Williamsport Westfall outlasts Bainbridge Paint Valley in multi-OT classic

Williamsport Westfall outlasted Bainbridge Paint Valley 66-64 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27. in an extra time thriller during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 13-11 advantage over Bainbridge Paint Valley through the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 24-24 as the third quarter started.

Bainbridge Paint Valley moved ahead by earning a 39-38 advantage over Williamsport Westfall at the end of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Mustangs and the Bearcats locked in a 49-49 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Williamsport Westfall and Bainbridge Paint Valley locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

The Mustangs held on with a 9-7 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Williamsport Westfall took on Frankfort Adena on Jan. 13 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley thwarts Franklin Furnace Green’s quest

Willow Wood Symmes Valley collected a solid win over Franklin Furnace Green in a 44-34 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Ripley RULH and Franklin Furnace Green took on Circleville New Hope Christian on Jan. 13 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne comes up short in matchup with Thomas Worthington

Thomas Worthington notched a win against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 59-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Thomas Worthington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Westerville South and Thomas Worthington took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Jan. 16 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Youngstown Chaney overwhelms Youngstown Liberty

Youngstown Chaney unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Liberty 64-30 Saturday in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Liberty faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Campbell Memorial and Youngstown Chaney took on Youngstown East on Jan. 16 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans takes down Millersport

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dismissed Millersport by a 69-37 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Millersport faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Millersport High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Millersport took on Lancaster Fisher on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley earns narrow win over Canton South

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley posted a narrow 46-43 win over Canton South in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Canton South and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Strasburg and Canton South took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley on Jan. 20 at Canton South High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.