Williamsport Westfall outlasted Bainbridge Paint Valley 66-64 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27. in an extra time thriller during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 13-11 advantage over Bainbridge Paint Valley through the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 24-24 as the third quarter started.

Bainbridge Paint Valley moved ahead by earning a 39-38 advantage over Williamsport Westfall at the end of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Mustangs and the Bearcats locked in a 49-49 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Williamsport Westfall and Bainbridge Paint Valley locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

The Mustangs held on with a 9-7 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Williamsport Westfall took on Frankfort Adena on Jan. 13 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.