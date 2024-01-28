Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Berlin Hiland 59-56 at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Berlin Hiland, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Ottawa-Glandorf through the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks moved ahead by earning a 31-29 advantage over the Titans at the end of the second quarter.

Berlin Hiland enjoyed a 48-38 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf to start the fourth quarter.

The Titans fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Hawks.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Lima and Berlin Hiland took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Jan. 20 at Berlin Hiland High School.

