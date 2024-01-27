Fayetteville-Perry grabbed a 66-53 victory at the expense of Mowrystown Whiteoak in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Fayetteville-Perry opened with a 30-17 advantage over Mowrystown Whiteoak through the first quarter.

The Wildcats battled back to make it 30-19 at halftime.

Mowrystown Whiteoak clawed to within 46-36 through the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 20-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mowrystown Whiteoak and Fayetteville-Perry faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Fayetteville-Perry faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on South Point on Jan. 13 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

