Stewart Federal Hocking finally found a way to top Belpre 71-66 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Stewart Federal Hocking a 16-15 lead over Belpre.

The Lancers registered a 44-29 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Belpre drew within 59-53 in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles outpointed the Lancers 13-12 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Stewart Federal Hocking and Belpre squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Belpre High School.

Recently on Jan. 13, Stewart Federal Hocking squared off with South Webster in a basketball game.

