Canton McKinley finally found a way to top Canton GlenOak 65-59 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Canton GlenOak showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Canton McKinley as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Eagles had a 25-22 edge on the Bulldogs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Canton GlenOak darted a narrow margin over Canton McKinley as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Bulldogs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Golden Eagles 11-3 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Canton GlenOak faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Canton GlenOak High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Canton McKinley faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak took on Massillon Perry on Jan. 19 at Canton GlenOak High School.

