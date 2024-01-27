Ironton grabbed a 64-47 victory at the expense of Coal Grove in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Ironton an 18-13 lead over Coal Grove.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 31-20 lead over the Hornets at the half.

Ironton steamrolled to a 51-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets rallied in the final quarter, but the Fighting Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Ironton and Coal Grove faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Ironton faced off against Bexley and Coal Grove took on Proctorville Fairland on Jan. 12 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

